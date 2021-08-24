World Centric® Expands NoTree® Packaging Collection With 17 New 100% Tree-Free Compostable Products

“We created the NoTree line with the goal of removing environmentally harmful materials from disposable tableware to help people and our planet,” said Marc Stephanie, Senior Vice President of Sales for World Centric. “Most kraft paper and bleached white wood fiber take-out containers use petroleum-based coatings to make the containers leak-proof, making the containers difficult to recycle. We are excited to provide foodservice operators with sustainable alternatives that work as well as or better than the products they replace. ”

The NoTree collection is designed and produced with a keen understanding of the unique needs of food service operators. For example, the new NoTree take-out boxes include a PLA-based compostable window as an alternative to traditional petroleum plastic windows for operators who want food to be visible to the consumer. The collection’s bio-based liners provide a moisture barrier to prevent leakage while keeping food hot or cold, and being fully compostable in commercial composting facilities, unlike polyethylene options. Additionally, food is not a contaminant for compostable products, which can make polyethylene-lined options difficult to recycle.

“Protecting our forests is vital, which is why it is so important to use paper made from renewable plant fibers instead of tree fibers. This not only reduces the environmental impact of cutting trees for paper packaging, but also protects indigenous communities and the wildlife that depend on them, ”added Stephany. “The use of these bio-based materials is also less carbon intensive – NoTree products produce less carbon emissions during manufacturing compared to traditional wood paper and petroleum plastic packaging.”

The extended NoTree range now includes:

Folded take-out boxes # 1, # 2, # 3, # 4 and # 8 with bio-based liners

# 1, # 3, and # 8 take out boxes with plant-based liners and PLA plant-based plastic windows

24, 32 and 42 ounce wide bowls

Paper lids for large bowls

2 and 4 oz serving cups

5.5 and 7.5 oz French Fries Cups

Sandwich corner

In addition to its innovative compostable packaging solutions, World Centric is a leading mission-driven and Certified B Corporation. With the 2020 profits, the company donated $ 1,565,954 in cash and product donations, providing assistance and helping to create systems of change that cause many social and environmental problems. Each year, the company gives 25% of its net profits to finance basic global social and environmental projects that meet the basic needs and economic development opportunities of communities in extreme poverty, while having a beneficial impact on the environment.

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and based in Rohnert Park, California World Centric provides certified compostable products for the restaurant industry to reduce environmental impact. Innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed more than 350 catering and retail products in tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All World Centric products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric adheres to rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of its net profits to organizations tackling social and environmental issues with more than $ 1.5 million allocated to donations in 2020. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

