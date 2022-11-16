Williamstown is the 2022 Make It Shine Community | News, Sports, Jobs

Staff reports

WILLIAMSTOWN — Thanks to community efforts, the town of Williamstown was recently recognized for its outreach.

The city of Williamstown has been named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s 2022 Make it Shine Award, based on the city and community’s efforts over the past year to keep it own. The $1,000 prize money was used to replace damaged trees in Tomlinson Park.

“Efforts by civic organizations like the Williamstown Lions Club, which hosts many spring cleanings like the old tire and paint collections last spring or their Adopt the Freeway program, help keep Williamstown clean,” said Williamstown council member Pat Peters.

The nomination for the award was submitted by Peters and City Clerk Paula Rankin. The award was presented at the REAP/WVASWA annual conference on October 17 at the Glade Springs Resort.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Make It Shine program coordinates the efforts of volunteers, businesses, community organizations and local government across the state to make West Virginia the “the cleanest station in the country”.

REAP, whose new currency is “Keep WV clean and green”, was established in 2005 and works to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of trash. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage: https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/Pages/default.aspx









