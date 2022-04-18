White Oak Global Advisors Adopts Global Impact’s Impact Measurement System

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Global Advisors (“White Oak”), a global alternative asset manager providing flexible and secure funding to assist businesses, is pleased to announce its adoption of the Impact Rate of Return®a comprehensive impact analysis system provided by Global Impact LLC (“Global Impact”).

Global Impact, led by its chairman Howard W. Buffett, will guide the effort as White Oak’s new advisor. As an award-winning author and professor, Mr. Buffett is an expert in impact measurement, management and analysis, and will collaborate with White Oak’s Head of ESG and Impact, Terésa Cutter, to develop relevant impact measures for sustainable development. Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Global Impact is an advisory firm serving public, private and philanthropic sector organizations for over a decade.

“We are delighted to welcome Global Impact as an advisor, given Howard’s proven expertise in the field,” said Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, chair of White Oak’s Impact Advisory Board and consultant to White. Oak. “Global Impact and White Oak are both long-time players and active participants in the ESG and impact market, and I’m sure this will be a successful partnership.”

The SFDR is designed to help institutional asset owners and retail clients understand, compare and monitor the sustainability characteristics of investment funds by standardizing sustainability information. Under the SFDR, companies must disclose at both the corporate and product level the integration of sustainability risks, the consideration of adverse sustainability impacts, the promotion of environmental or social factors and sustainable investing goals.

Ms. Cutter added, “Thanks to Howard’s innovative and multifaceted approach to performance measurement and management, we are now even better positioned to deliver SFDR-aligned reporting solutions, as well as greater transparency. and measurability around the impact of White Oak. investments. »

White Oak (with and through its financing subsidiaries) has invested $4.2 billion in ESG-aligned investments since 2013. The firm is distinguished by its long-term commitment to ESG and sustainability. impact investing at a time when public equities and fixed income dominate finance. industry advancements in ESG investing. The company’s impact strategy focuses on secured lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and is committed to providing products and services that create positive environmental and social impact while building economically sustainable businesses.

“White Oak is ahead of the curve when it comes to creating ESG solutions in private debt markets,” Mr. Buffett said. “I look forward to working with such an established team of advisors and helping to guide the company’s ESG and impact efforts.”

Mr. Buffett is a professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and sits on the socially responsible investing advisory committee for the university’s $14 billion endowment. In 2018 he co-wrote the award-winning book Investing in Social Value: A Management Framework for Effective Partnershipsin which it describes the impact rate of return® methodology that offers new ways to measure, analyze and report on social and environmental impact. He is also a member of several boards where he has led efforts on ESG and sustainability strategies.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in creating and delivering financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium-sized businesses. Together with its financing subsidiaries, WOGA offers more than twenty market loan products, including term, asset and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across their product lines, using a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted returns on investment. to investors while building long-term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.