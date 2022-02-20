these misunderstood creatures essential to life in the endangered Indian River Lagoon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">Inasmuch as</span>

VIDEO ABOVE: Thousands of horseshoe crabs spawn on the south side of the Titusville Causeway on State Road 406, and conservationist Laurilee Thompson and Holly Abeels of the University of Florida explain how the Department of Environmental Protection environment tags the crabs with radio transmitters.

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Thousands of horseshoe crabs spawn on the south side of the Titusville Causeway on State Route 406 and conservation advocate Laurilee Thompson and Holly Abeels of the University of Florida explain how the Department of environmental protection tag crabs with radio transmitters.

Thompson and Abeels discuss how these misunderstood creatures are essential to life in the threatened Indian River Lagoon. It’s part of the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Citizens Science Statewide program to learn as much as possible about these fascinating creatures.

Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch (FHCW) is a standardized citizen science program, started in Cedar Key by the University of Florida. Volunteers walk a known section of the beach at pre-determined times and count the number of mating groups of horseshoe crabs seen.