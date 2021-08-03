Watch how WNC congressmen voted the week of July 23-29

WASHINGTON – Here’s a look at how members of Congress in the region voted last week.

House votes

Chamber Vote 1: MEDAL OF HONOR: The House passed a bill (HR 1664), sponsored by Representative Marc Veasey, D-Texas, to authorize the construction of a monument in Washington, DC, to commemorate recipients of the Medal of Honor army. The vote on July 26 was unanimous with 416 yeses. YES : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

House Vote 2: MONUMENT OF GOLD STAR MOTHERS: The House passed the Gold Star Mothers Family Monument Extension Act (HR 2365), sponsored by Representative Andy Kim, DN.J., to extend until early 2027 the authorization to build a monument at Arlington National Cemetery to the mothers of soldiers who died in combat. The vote on July 26 was unanimous with 412 yeses. YES : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

Chamber Vote 3: ELIMINATION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS: The House passed the Disposal of Unused Drugs and Prescription Opioids Act (S. 957), sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., To require Veterans Affairs medical facilities to accept drugs based on controlled substances for elimination on site or by law enforcement. One supporter, Representative Mike Bost, R-Ill., Said the bill would make it easier to phase out opioids and other potentially misused prescription drugs that lead to dangerous addictions. The vote on July 27 was unanimous with 424 yeses. YES : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

Chamber Vote 4: VA MEDICAL CENTERS: The House passed the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (S. 1910), sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., To authorize spending for fiscal 2021 on certain major medical facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs. One supporter, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., Called the bill “a down payment ensuring veterans have access to the most advanced health care and the most robust infrastructure we can provide.” The vote on July 27 was 413 yes to 7 no. YES : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

Chamber vote 5: LEGISLATIVE DIRECTION: The House passed the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act (HR 4346), sponsored by Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, to fund the operations of the House, the Library of Congress and other parts of the branch legislative process other than the Senate in fiscal year 2022. Ryan said he “is making a substantial investment to expand recruitment and retention, prioritizes funding to expand diversity and inclusion across the board campus, and finances the investments necessary to support the daily operations of the House “. One opponent, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., Said the bill’s nearly 13% spending increase was problematic, and “in an era of record deficits and debt, we need , I believe, of a more measured budget response. ” The vote on July 28 was 215 yes to 207 no. VS : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

Chamber Vote 6: DEPARTMENT OF STATE: The House passed the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act (HR 4373), sponsored by Representative Barbara Lee, D-Calif., To fund the Department of State and others diplomatic and foreign relations programs for fiscal year 2022. Lee said the bill aims to “eradicate extreme poverty, achieve an AIDS-free generation, and support efforts to build inclusive, equitable and responsible societies for all”. An opponent of the bill, Representative Harold Rogers, R-Ky., Said his 12% increase in spending from 2021 levels was excessive, and Rogers also criticized policy arrangements such as funding the abortion and the unconditioned funding of the United Nations and global health. Organization on the reforms in these places. The vote on July 28 was 217 yes to 212 no. VS : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

Chamber Vote 7: WORK, HEALTH, EDUCATION: The House passed the Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (HR 4502), sponsored by Representative Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. The bill would provide funding for fiscal year 2022 to the departments of health and social services, labor and education. DeLauro said, “With investments in education, nutrition assistance, and rural and underserved communities, we are providing every American with the resources they need.” One opponent, Representative Kay Granger, R-Texas, criticized the bill’s funding of abortion, the reversal of recent gains in US energy independence, and the generally excessive increase in spending. The vote on July 29 was 219 yes to 208 no. VS : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

House Vote 8: RESPONSE FROM AFGHANISTAN AND THE CAPITOLIC RIOTS: The House passed the Emergency Security Supplementary Appropriations Act (HR 3237), sponsored by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. The bill would spend around $ 2 billion in FY2021 on various measures to strengthen security on Capitol Hill in the wake of the January 6 riot, as well as actions related to the departure of the military. from Afghanistan. DeLauro said: “In those heartbreaking moments of January 6, the men and women of the Capitol Police protected us. They said yes. Now we have to protect them.” The vote on July 29 was 416 yes to 11 no. YES : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

Chamber Vote 9: MEMORIALIZATION OF THE ATTACKS OF 9/11: The House passed a bill (HR 2278), sponsored by Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., To designate the September 11 National Memorial Trail Route, which would be a National Park Service tour route connecting the three sites of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Pennsylvania, New York and Arlington, Virginia. Connolly said, “The trail offers trail enthusiasts a chance to reflect and learn more about the resilience and persistence of our country after this terrible day.” The vote on July 29 was unanimous with 423 yeses. YES : Cawthorn R-NC (11th).

Votes in the Senate

Senate vote 1: ENVIRONMENTAL LAW: The Senate confirmed the appointment of Todd Kim as Deputy Attorney General, heading the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. Kim has served as an attorney in the division, attorney in private practice, and Solicitor General for Washington, DC One supporter, Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Said he “will bring back integrity, expertise and a renewed commitment to enforce the law on the environment and natural resources of our country. The vote on July 27 was 58 to 41 against. VS : R-NC cutter. YES : Tillis R-NC.

Senate Vote 2: MEMBER OF THE LABOR COUNCIL: The Senate confirmed the appointment of Gwynne Wilcox to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in the summer of 2023. A supporter, Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., Said that “l Wilcox’s experience as a field lawyer for the NLRB, as a lawyer representing workers before the Board, and defending healthcare workers and protecting their rights, clearly indicates that she has the right qualifications and skills. good values ​​for this job. ”The vote on July 28 was 52 to 47 against. VS : Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC.

Senate Vote 3: SECOND MEMBER OF THE LABOR BUREAU: The Senate confirmed the appointment of David Prouty to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in the summer of 2026. Prouty, currently General Counsel for a branch of the Service Employee International Union, was previously an attorney principal for the Major League Baseball Players Association. One supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said Prouty had “spent his life defending the rights of unionized workers across the country.” The vote on July 28 was 53 in favor to 46 in favor. VS : Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC.

Senate Vote 4: INFRASTRUCTURE EXPENDITURES: The Senate passed a motion to begin review of the America’s Investment Act (HR 3684), sponsored by Representative Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore. The bill would authorize $ 715 billion in spending in fiscal year 2026 for drinking water and wastewater programs and various Department of Transportation programs, including new transit and control programs. against climate change at the agency. The vote to consider the bill on July 28 was 67 to 32 against. YES : Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC.

Senate Vote 5: AFGHANISTAN AND THE RESPONSE TO THE CAPITOLI RIOTS: The Senate passed the Emergency Security Supplementary Appropriations Act (HR 3237). One supporter, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., Called the bill a response to “immediate security needs, urgent funding to protect the Capitol, ensure National Guard readiness and protect our allies in Afghanistan.” . The vote on July 29 was unanimous with 98 yeses. YES : Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC.