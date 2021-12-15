Walker & Dunlop Closes $ 255 Million Sale of Ultra-Luxurious Multi-Family Community in Doral, Florida

Jared frydman with JSB Capital, noted: “This property fits perfectly with our long-term goals of building a sustainable, high-quality portfolio in growing markets. Our team was impressed with the quality of Walker & Dunlop’s execution on both the investment sales and mortgage brokerage side. The responsiveness, speed and flexibility of the team made for a formidable execution. We look forward to continuing the relationship on many future opportunities.

“We have put the strength and capabilities of the entire Walker & Dunlop platform at the disposal of our valued clients – making sure we get the best possible results for each and meet the needs of their business plans. ‘business. The acquisition of Landmark South is truly emblematic of our collaborative spirit, our comprehensive range of financial offerings and our in-depth knowledge of the market, ”said Mr. Hunter. “This transaction is also one of a handful of ‘pre-stabilized’ sales our team made in 2021, reflecting the ever-growing popularity of multi-family investments for all types of investors.

The Landmark South is ideally located in an affluent residential area of Doral. Surrounded by upscale homes and townhouses, the community is zoned for highly regarded public schools and is within walking distance to nearby shops. Completed in two phases in 2017 and 2021, The Landmark South comprises three residential towers connected by a shared garage and leading community amenities, which include two resort-style swimming pools, two 24-hour fitness centers, a spa with oak wood saunas, and a pet spa. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end finishes, the spacious apartments include one, two and three-bedroom options ranging from 680 to 1,445 square feet.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the sale of multi-family properties, having completed $ 5.2 billion of real estate sales volume in the third quarter of 2021 alone, up 373% from the same period in 2020. The company was also the leading provider of capital to the US multi-family market, originating $ 31 billion in transactions and loans $ 24 billion for multi-family properties in 2020. For more information on multi-family properties available for sale through the Walker & Dunlop investment sales platform, visit our website.

