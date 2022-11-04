Environmental Protection

Volunteers patrol Huaxi National City Wetland Park in southwest China’s Guiyang – Xinhua

By Frances E. Darcy

This aerial photo shows Zhou Yuqing (1st from right) and other environmental protection volunteers patrolling the Huaxi National City Wetlands Park in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province (southwest of China), November 4, 2022.

Zhou Yuqing, 70, has been volunteering for environmental protection since 2008.

In 2014, she started a volunteer club made up of retirees and senior conservationists to promote wetland conservation.

Over the past 14 years, Zhou and 167 other members of his team have accumulated over 13,000 volunteer hours. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

