US awards $100,000 to help clean up Callao oil spill

In response to the oil spill in Peruvian coastal waters, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded a $100,000 grant to the Peruvian environmental fund, “Profonanpe”, to work with the National State Protected Natural Areas (SERNANP), the National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) and with the Peruvian NGO community to address the oil spill and the impacts on important natural areas.

The grant will allow “Profonanpe” to coordinate with SERFOR, SERNANP and a consortium of NGOs to develop and implement plans to assess and monitor populations of coastal marine fauna in the area affected by the oil spill. “Profonanpe” will also work with its partners to collect information on the number of animals and habitats affected by the oil spill, as well as their locations. Finally, this grant will support the preparation of assessments that will be used to understand the economic and environmental impacts generated by the oil spill, as well as the development of an intervention protocol to respond to future disasters.

Jene Thomas, Director of USAID in Peru, mentioned that “with the support of USAID, highly specialized teams from the United States Coast Guard and the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provided assistance expertise in emergency preparedness, planning, response and recovery. Activities. Through this donation to “Profonanpe”, the United States wishes to reinforce its commitment to continue working with the Peruvian government and NGOs to respond to this emergency and contribute to the development of a protocol for action in the event of similar disasters. in the future. ”

“Profonanpe” is an internationally recognized national environmental fund with a long history of working to conserve Peru’s biodiversity and protected areas and currently administers funds that support the conservation of protected areas throughout the country, including those affected and threatened by this spill. “This joint collaboration with USAID will be crucial in managing resources in response to the oil emergency and generating data to help public and private institutions make evidence-based decisions, and be able to take appropriate action. in similar situations that arise”, said Anton Willems, CEO of “Profonanpe”.