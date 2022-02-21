UPSC CSE Key – February 21, 2022: What you need to read today

cover page

Center loans for investment spending push tie our hands, says Opp

Program:

Preliminary examination: Economic and social development

Sector Review: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key points to ponder:

• What are the important features of the “State Financial Assistance Program for Capital Investment”?

• Budget 2022-23-Key Provisions for States

• What do you mean by the terms “budget consolidation” and budget deficit?

• Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North East (PM-DevINE) – Highlights

• Know the terms – “Tax Correctness”, “Capital Expenditures”, “Aid Grants”, Capital Investments, Fixed Assets,

“Revenue Buoyancy”, emergency line of credit guarantee program

• Article 293 (3) of the Indian Constitution

• Centre-State relations: legislative, executive and financial powers between the center and the States

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 Interview with Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: Power being transferred from the States to the Union, creating complexity

Aped last year, villagers in the Simlipal Game Reserve are vigilant as fire season approaches

Program:

Preliminary examination: General questions on environmental ecology, biodiversity and climate change

Sector Review: General Studies III: Environmental Conservation, Pollution and Degradation, Environmental Impact Assessment.

Key points to ponder:

• Cartographic work – Simlipal National Park and Tiger Reserve

• The 2021 Simlipal Forest Fires – Context and its impact

• What do you mean by “forest fires”? What is the cause of forest fires?

• Vulnerability of Indian forests to fires

• India Wildfire Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Mechanism

• National Wildfire Action Plan (NAPFF) 2018 and Wildfire Prevention and Management Plan.

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 Explained: why forest fires break out in the spring and why they have been so frequent this year

GOVERNMENT & POLITICS

Jaishankar on Chinese Debt Diplomacy: Make Informed Decisions

Program:

Preliminary examination: Economic and social development

Sector review: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood relations.

Key points to ponder:

• What do you mean by “debt trap diplomacy”?

• Neo-colonialism and debt diplomacy – how are they related?

• What do you mean by neo-colonialism?

• China’s predatory lending practices to developing countries – why is this considered debt trap diplomacy?

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 Debt trap diplomacy

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

After harvest

Program:

Preliminary examination: Economic and social development

Sector Review: General Studies III: Problems of Buffer Stocks and Food Security, Agribusiness and Allied Industries in India

Key points to ponder:

• India’s total food grain production for 2021-2022

• India’s growing seasons – Kharif & Rabi

• What policy concerns emerge from data on total foodgrain production?

• Food grain production and total available storage capacity with Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central

Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and state agencies (owned and leased capacity)

• Food Processing Industry in India – Issues and Challenges

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 Online food grain tracking from April to help reduce storage costs

IDEAS PAGE

The EU in the Indo-Pacific

Program:

Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance.

Sector Review: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key points to ponder:

• EU Strategy for Indo-Pacific Cooperation – Highlights

• The term ‘Indo-Pacific’ – what does it mean? Define this term in the geopolitical and geographical context.

• Importance of the Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

• Indo-Pacific Strategy Paper by US Key Proposal

• India, China, USA, EU and importance of the Indo-Pacific region

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 An assessment of the European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy

EXPLAIN

The Chinese revisionism of 1962

Program:

Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance.

Sector review: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood relations.

Key points to ponder:

• India-China relations during the Nehruvian era

• The context of the India-China war of 1962

• Context of the border dispute between India and China

• Real control line

• China’s aggressive attitude towards the Indochinese border and what impact can it have on Indo-Chinese relations?

• Changing dynamics in Indochinese relations – what are the sticking points in the recent scenario?

• Jingoism, not pragmatism, dominates India’s bilateral relations with its neighbors today – do you think so?

Testify your opinion with some examples

• Resolving the Sino-Indian imbroglio-How?

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 Dealing with China

📍 “China’s relationship with India lies in India’s external environment”

Presidential Fleet Review: What the Navy Displays and Why It Matters

Program:

Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance

Key points to ponder:

• What is the President’s Fleet Review?

• Are Exercise Milan and the President’s Fleet Review the same or different from each other?

• Importance of Presidential Fleet Review

• Are all military ships participating?

• What else happens during the fleet review?

• How many of these reviews have taken place?

• What does it mean ?

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 The largest naval exercise MILAN ever organized will see the participation of frigates, destroyers and other ships; Know more

THE WORLD

Nepal tables US deal in parliament amid protests

Program:

Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance.

Sector review: General studies Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key points to ponder:

• United States-Nepal Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact – What’s the Controversy?

• Objective of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

• United States and MCC with other nations

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 MCC and Nepal’s strategic ties with the United States

Resumption of hearings in the Rohingya genocide case

Program:

Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance

Sector review: General Studies II: India and its neighborly relations, important international institutions, agencies and forums – their structure, their mandate.

Key points to ponder:

• Who are the Rohingyas?

• International provisions to protect Rohingya rights

• What is the difference between migrants and refugees?

• International Court of Justice (ICJ) – Context, jurisdiction and operation

• Limitation of the functioning of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

• Difference between the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Other important articles dealing with the same subject:

📍 Who are the Rohingya?

