UPSC CSE Key – February 21, 2022: What you need to read today
cover page
Center loans for investment spending push tie our hands, says Opp
Program:
Preliminary examination: Economic and social development
Sector Review: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.
Key points to ponder:
• What are the important features of the “State Financial Assistance Program for Capital Investment”?
• Budget 2022-23-Key Provisions for States
• What do you mean by the terms “budget consolidation” and budget deficit?
• Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North East (PM-DevINE) – Highlights
• Know the terms – “Tax Correctness”, “Capital Expenditures”, “Aid Grants”, Capital Investments, Fixed Assets,
“Revenue Buoyancy”, emergency line of credit guarantee program
• Article 293 (3) of the Indian Constitution
• Centre-State relations: legislative, executive and financial powers between the center and the States
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 Interview with Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: Power being transferred from the States to the Union, creating complexity
Aped last year, villagers in the Simlipal Game Reserve are vigilant as fire season approaches
Program:
Preliminary examination: General questions on environmental ecology, biodiversity and climate change
Sector Review: General Studies III: Environmental Conservation, Pollution and Degradation, Environmental Impact Assessment.
Key points to ponder:
• Cartographic work – Simlipal National Park and Tiger Reserve
• The 2021 Simlipal Forest Fires – Context and its impact
• What do you mean by “forest fires”? What is the cause of forest fires?
• Vulnerability of Indian forests to fires
• India Wildfire Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Mechanism
• National Wildfire Action Plan (NAPFF) 2018 and Wildfire Prevention and Management Plan.
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 Explained: why forest fires break out in the spring and why they have been so frequent this year
GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Jaishankar on Chinese Debt Diplomacy: Make Informed Decisions
Program:
Preliminary examination: Economic and social development
Sector review: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood relations.
Key points to ponder:
• What do you mean by “debt trap diplomacy”?
• Neo-colonialism and debt diplomacy – how are they related?
• What do you mean by neo-colonialism?
• China’s predatory lending practices to developing countries – why is this considered debt trap diplomacy?
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 Debt trap diplomacy
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
After harvest
Program:
Preliminary examination: Economic and social development
Sector Review: General Studies III: Problems of Buffer Stocks and Food Security, Agribusiness and Allied Industries in India
Key points to ponder:
• India’s total food grain production for 2021-2022
• India’s growing seasons – Kharif & Rabi
• What policy concerns emerge from data on total foodgrain production?
• Food grain production and total available storage capacity with Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central
Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and state agencies (owned and leased capacity)
• Food Processing Industry in India – Issues and Challenges
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 Online food grain tracking from April to help reduce storage costs
IDEAS PAGE
The EU in the Indo-Pacific
Program:
Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance.
Sector Review: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.
Key points to ponder:
• EU Strategy for Indo-Pacific Cooperation – Highlights
• The term ‘Indo-Pacific’ – what does it mean? Define this term in the geopolitical and geographical context.
• Importance of the Indo-Pacific region for India
• India’s Indo-Pacific Strategy
• Indo-Pacific Strategy Paper by US Key Proposal
• India, China, USA, EU and importance of the Indo-Pacific region
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 An assessment of the European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy
EXPLAIN
The Chinese revisionism of 1962
Program:
Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance.
Sector review: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood relations.
Key points to ponder:
• India-China relations during the Nehruvian era
• The context of the India-China war of 1962
• Context of the border dispute between India and China
• Real control line
• China’s aggressive attitude towards the Indochinese border and what impact can it have on Indo-Chinese relations?
• Changing dynamics in Indochinese relations – what are the sticking points in the recent scenario?
• Jingoism, not pragmatism, dominates India’s bilateral relations with its neighbors today – do you think so?
Testify your opinion with some examples
• Resolving the Sino-Indian imbroglio-How?
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 Dealing with China
📍 “China’s relationship with India lies in India’s external environment”
Presidential Fleet Review: What the Navy Displays and Why It Matters
Program:
Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance
Key points to ponder:
• What is the President’s Fleet Review?
• Are Exercise Milan and the President’s Fleet Review the same or different from each other?
• Importance of Presidential Fleet Review
• Are all military ships participating?
• What else happens during the fleet review?
• How many of these reviews have taken place?
• What does it mean ?
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 The largest naval exercise MILAN ever organized will see the participation of frigates, destroyers and other ships; Know more
THE WORLD
Nepal tables US deal in parliament amid protests
Program:
Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance.
Sector review: General studies Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.
Key points to ponder:
• United States-Nepal Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact – What’s the Controversy?
• Objective of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)
• United States and MCC with other nations
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 MCC and Nepal’s strategic ties with the United States
Resumption of hearings in the Rohingya genocide case
Program:
Preliminary examination: News of national and international importance
Sector review: General Studies II: India and its neighborly relations, important international institutions, agencies and forums – their structure, their mandate.
Key points to ponder:
• Who are the Rohingyas?
• International provisions to protect Rohingya rights
• What is the difference between migrants and refugees?
• International Court of Justice (ICJ) – Context, jurisdiction and operation
• Limitation of the functioning of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)
• Difference between the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ)
Other important articles dealing with the same subject:
📍 Who are the Rohingya?
Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here
For any questions or comments, contact [email protected]
The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest updates.
Comments are closed.