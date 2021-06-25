Up close with Wyoming’s top environmental manager

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:30 p.m. EDT) – The Biden administration must focus on increasing state funding for environmental initiatives and enforcement to ensure widespread compliance with laws and regulations, a Wyoming’s top environmental official told Law360.

Todd Parfitt, director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, said state funding through the United States Environmental Protection Agency has been stable for a decade, just as Congress has maintained EPA credits unchanged during the same period. This is a problem for states, because in order to ensure that they comply with their obligations to enforce federal laws and programs, they have had to dip into state funds …