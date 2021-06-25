Environmental Funds

Up close with Wyoming’s top environmental manager

By Frances E. Darcy
0


Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:30 p.m. EDT) – The Biden administration must focus on increasing state funding for environmental initiatives and enforcement to ensure widespread compliance with laws and regulations, a Wyoming’s top environmental official told Law360.

Todd Parfitt, director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, said state funding through the United States Environmental Protection Agency has been stable for a decade, just as Congress has maintained EPA credits unchanged during the same period. This is a problem for states, because in order to ensure that they comply with their obligations to enforce federal laws and programs, they have had to dip into state funds …

Stay one step ahead

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You need to know what’s going on with customers, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to stay an expert and beat the competition.

  • Access to case data in articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of prosecution, etc.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, requests, etc.
  • Create personalized alerts for specific case articles and topics and more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS



Source link

Frances E. Darcy
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.