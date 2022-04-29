UNDP and UNEP co-host policy dialogue on environmental protection





Jointly organized by the United Nations Development Program and the United Nations Environment Programme, a high-level political dialogue on environmental protection was held in Beijing on April 28, 2022. Key stakeholders three different generations of senior Chinese environmental officials participated both online and offline.

This stakeholder meeting is one of many national consultations taking place around the world in preparation for the international meeting “Stockholm 50: A Healthy Planet for Prosperity for All – Our Responsibility, Our Opportunity” to be held in Stockholm, Sweden , June 2-3, 2022. The meeting will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and the adoption of the Stockholm Declaration, the first document to bring to the fore the interconnections between development , poverty and the environment. of the international agenda.

Kanni Wignaraja, UN Under-Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, pointed out that the 50 Stockholm consultations around the world, including this event, bring together opinion leaders, decision-makers and practitioners to influence, build a vision and move that vision forward together, with the money, policies and institutions needed.

Dechen Tsering, Director of UNEP’s Asia and Pacific Office, said this national consultation will inform and feed into the outcomes of the international meeting in Sweden. We hope to contribute to this by producing clear and concrete recommendations for action at all levels, including through enhanced cooperation, Dechen said.

Huang Runqiu, Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment, stressed that it is the common responsibility of all countries to protect ecology and environment. Building on our previous achievements, let us unite to forge ahead towards a clean and beautiful world, and pass on azure skies, blue oceans, clear waters and green mountains to generations to come, said Huang.

Keynote speakers provided an overview of the future prospects for environmental protection in China and globally, and the need for multilateral action to halt the degradation of nature and maintain the goal of the Agreement of Paris to keep the global temperature increase to 1.5 C or less, relative to pre-industrial levels.

Qu Geping, former chairman of the Environmental Protection and Resource Conservation Committee of the National People’s Congress and the first administrator of the former Environmental Protection Agency in China, said that during protection of the human environment, China is moving from a passive recipient to a participant to a major player. The world and China are interdependent and interconnected.

Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy on climate, stressed the need to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment to revisit the spirit and intent of the conference, and adhere to and implement implement the consensus reached by the international community through concrete actions. and cooperation.

Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China, said a 50-year anniversary represents a historic milestone for the UN-China partnership in environmental cooperation, and it is just the beginning.

Helena Sangeland, Sweden’s ambassador to China, said the 1972 conference and its ensuing outcomes were by no means a foregone conclusion, but ultimately helped push environmental concerns to the forefront of the international agenda. . Fifty years later, we face new global challenges, with even greater urgency, Helena said.

This policy dialogue also included a panel discussion exploring the link between climate, biodiversity and prosperity in the Chinese context, with a focus on ensuring a just and inclusive transition to a low-carbon economy. It concluded with a commemoration of China’s and Sweden’s efforts in environmental protection highlighted by the presentation of the book titled “Ocean Currents Still Protect Us”, co-authored by Qu Geping, Li Lailai and Mans Lonnroth, exploring the significance of the 1972 Stockholm Conference crisis.