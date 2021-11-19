TORM capital increase due to the exercise of Restricted

TORM plc (“TORM”) increases its share capital by 106,121 A shares (corresponding to a par value of USD 1,061.21) following the exercise of a corresponding number of restricted share units.

The capital increase is carried out with cancellation of the preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders or others. 81,310 of the new shares were subscribed for in cash at DKK 47.4 per A share, the remaining 24,811 new shares were subscribed in cash at DKK 43.4 per A share. All with a nominal value of USD 0.01 each .

The new shares are ordinary shares without special rights and are negotiable instruments. The new shares give right to dividends and other rights relating to TORM from the date of issue. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on the Nasdaq in Copenhagen on November 23, 2021. Transfer restrictions may apply in certain jurisdictions outside of Denmark, including applicable US securities laws. .

After the capital increase, TORM’s share capital amounts to 812,137.77 USD divided into 81,213,775 A shares of 0.01 USD each, one B share of 0.01 USD and one C share of 0, 01 USD. A total of 81,213,775 votes are attached to the A shares. The B share and the C share have specific voting rights.

CONTACT TORM plc Christopher Everard, Managing Director, Tel. : +44 203 713 4561 Cour Birchin, 20, ruelle Birchin London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom Phone. : +44 203 713 4560 www.torm.com

ABOUT TORM

TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The company operates worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on the Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For more information, please visit www.torm.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS ON THE FUTURE

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding future financial events and performance and may include statements regarding future plans, objectives, goals, strategies, events or performance, and underlying assumptions and statements other than statements of historical fact. . The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend to”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “plan”, “” similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based on various assumptions, many of which, in turn, are based on other assumptions, including, without limitation, management’s review of historical operating trends, data in our records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, the Company cannot guarantee that it will achieve or achieve those expectations, beliefs or projections.

Significant factors which, in our opinion, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and world currencies, general market conditions, including rate fluctuations. charter and vessel values, duration and severity of COVID-19, including its impact on the demand for petroleum products and their shipping, our customers’ operations and our business in general, l ” changes in demand for “tonne-miles” of oil carried by tankers and changes in demand for tanker capacity, effect of changes in OPEC oil production levels and in consumption and storage of oil in the world, changes in demand that may affect the attitude of time charterers towards scheduled and unplanned dry-docking, changes in TORM’s operating expenses, including bunkering prices, dry dock and insurance costs, changes in the regulation of shipping operations, including actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability ongoing or future litigation, national and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events, including “trade wars” or terrorist acts.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as they are statements about events which are not certain to occur as described or not at all. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake to publicly publish revisions of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such publication or to reflect the occurrence of events. unforeseen.