THE WASHINGTON COMMISSIONERS CO. WILL REVIEW HOT SPRING FUND APPLICATIONS

Washington County commissioners will potentially award hotel occupancy tax (HOT) grants to local organizations at their meeting on Tuesday.

The court will consider a total of $ 31,900 in HOT funding applications from four organizations seeking funding for the spring of 2022. The applications are from the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce, the Chappell Hill Historical Society, the Friendship Quilt Guild of Brenham and Washington-on-the-Brazos. Historical foundation.

In September, the Commissioners allocated funding for the 2021 HOT grant, totaling $ 23,400. Starting in the coming year, local tourism entities will be able to apply for two rounds of HOT funds for spring and fall. Next year’s funding will be provided this month and in June.

Also on Tuesday, the court will rule on job descriptions for the county engineer, director of environmental health and administrative and development supervisor. Former County Engineer Ross McCall finished his last day with the County on Friday and joins Bryan District from TxDOT.

County Judge John Durrenberger said the job description for the Director of Environmental Health is being updated to reflect a change in who the position reports to because it was not adjusted when the post has been moved to the new facilities of the engineering and development departments. The element for the administrative and development supervisor is a pay level adjustment.

The commissioners will also take into consideration:

Amendments to the statutes of the Washington County Historical Commission, as well as the approval of new members to the commission.

Approval of the annual update of the EMS supplement to the departmental manual.

A ledge for lots 36 and 37 of the Sandy Creek Estates subdivision in Ward 4.

A monthly report from the Washington County Expo.

Following the regular meeting at 9:00 a.m., the commissioners will hold a workshop at 10:30 a.m. to discuss MASA medical transportation solutions, an insurance program that covers air and ground medical transportation services. Commissioners will explain how the program could benefit county employees and businesses, as well as how it relates to the county’s aviation program.

Both court meetings will be held at the Washington County Courthouse.