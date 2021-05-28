The United States, the country with the highest volume of waste generation in the world, to take the waste

the The World Bank’s “What a Waste 2.0” report estimates that the global production of solid waste will be 3.44 billion tonnes by 2050 compared to 2 billion tonnes in 2016. The annual production rate of waste would increase by at least 33% each year.

The issue of waste treatment is an inevitable by-product of rapid urbanization, economic and population growth. The increase in time spent at home, the delivery of food with plastic wrappers and Covid-19 masks have also contributed to the increase in waste; one study estimated that 12.9 million masks are discarded each month worldwide.

Residents in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, including new York with a waste volume of 10,000 tonnes per day, all that remains is to manage the waste. The city government of new York has implemented a food waste recycling program since 2016, as garden and food waste that can be used for fertilizer absorbs a third of the waste production; however, his budget fell to $ 24 million from Covid-19.

The global waste treatment industry is likely to expand to 530 billion dollars (KRW 645 billion) by 2025, its 330 billion dollars (401 billion KRW) in 2017, with an annual growth rate of at least 6%. In United States, many factories are operating due to the commercialization of solid fuel fabrication technology and the technology of burning organic waste such as food and wood waste; it focuses on biogas and the production of electricity and steam with large-scale combustion systems.

