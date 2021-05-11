The Tupan project puts the richness of the Amazon rainforest in your hands

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail

The Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil is one of the most important regions in our world. Despite this, anyone who has ever seen an environmental documentary knows how badly we treat it. It provides shelter to 20% of our world’s freshwater, it is a region with the greatest biodiversity in the world, and it is home to thousands and thousands of unique species of animals and plants that the it is not found anywhere else in the world.

Yet we reduce it, massive parts end up disappearing in forest fires, and that doesn’t even include fires caused by humans. Ultimately, the deforestation of this ancient jungle turns the planet’s ecosystem upside down, and the worst part is that those who do the most harm don’t care how much they are destroying the world by clearing the forest.

Fortunately, there are those who care and are doing everything in their power to stop the destruction of the Amazon and protect this part of the world.

The fund engaged in the acquisition and management of digital assets issued by environmental and agricultural farms located in the Amazon region of Brazil, has acquired perpetual environmental rights to the production of 4.2 billion cubic meters of environment by the NFTs.

The rights were transferred to ForestAu Green via the purchase of environmental NFTs – non-fungible tokens – which are entirely created (or inserted) into the Waves blockchain. Paid as a royalty to the Brazilian landowner equivalent to the 4 billion and 200 million square meters of the selected Amazon rainforest.

ForestAu Green promotes the development of the Amazon region by promoting the economic and social integration of the environment and active governance through the acquisition of NFT Environnementaux.

The Investment Fund, created by Brazilians that engages in social and environmental bioeconomy strategies to achieve circular regeneration. The fund was launched in the United States, where the capital market for tokens and legislation is more mature, which has allowed the company to get off to a smoother start.

Simply put, the fund was able to turn into tokens to manage environmental services on those 4.2 billion square meters of farms in the region, which equates to 4 Hong Kong, or 7 Singapore, or one tenth of the Swiss. This is not enough, of course, but the fund is only just beginning and, over time, it hopes to buy and secure even more land, flora and fauna. ForestAu Green LLC has issued a total of 3,690,000,000 (three billion six hundred and ninety million) Tupan tokens, not reissued.

How does Tupan fit in?

Tupan is a DeFi token issued by an investment fund that invests in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of preserved native Amazon forest farms. The investment fund, ForestAu Green, invests and monitors actions for preservation, regeneration and impact in the Amazon while providing reliable reporting to Tupan stakeholders. The project, drawn from Blockchain technology, is based on the economic, social and environmental pillars linked to the regeneration market of the Brazilian Amazon. Each TUPAN is equivalent to one cubic meter of preserved forest and each Tupan token issued by ForestAu Green is a DeFi supported by NFTs.

The buyer subscribes to tokens using USD, ETH, Bitcoin, Waves or USDT. Tupans will be considered in US dollars and payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Waves will be valued in US dollars at an exchange ratio equivalent to the volume weighted average hourly price. The funds have been invested in NFTs, and the managers will encourage the design and development of the regenerative bioeconomy.

Tupan was created as a solution to our society’s greatest fears: the fear of damaging our own home, the quality of life and the homes of future generations. We need to find ways to protect our planet. The Tupan team joined the power of 21st century technologies with efficient tools, safe methodologies and less bureaucracy with the team’s experience and enthusiasm for sustaining the existence of the Amazon forests. We launched Tupan to help you participate in the preservation of the Amazon forests and protect the planet.

Currently, the company has NFTs corresponding to 4.2 billion cubic meters of Amazonian logging operations. However, he didn’t symbolize everything. He created 3.69 billion tokens, and each token covers a single cubic meter. In other words, each token will represent one cubic meter of preserved and regenerated area. Over time, the fund will likely acquire a lot more land, but the created amount of tokens is, so far, the maximum amount of tokens that should be issued.

However, those who choose to own TUPAN will have facilitated access to transformative projects in the Amazon region, economic and financial assessment, and the means to monitor the protection of the region in real time by the fund. Basically, by purchasing the tokens, users will be able to help protect the area and view the cubic meters of forest allotted to them in an augmented reality app based on blockchain technology.

The company behind TUPAN also deals with many other topics including the importance of reforestation, impact investing, the relationship between sustainability and investments, new business models that could be linked and beneficial for sustainability and regeneration of the environment, blockchain security, the impact of investments, the intelligent systems revolution, and more.

In addition to sustainability, the Tupan Token offers forest regeneration through active action and investments in the bioeconomy, social and environmental impact

The main objective of the company is to generate income and cash flow through the exchange of “forest assets” and environmental services, in order to promote conservation, reforestation and regeneration activities. The Tupan team will be directly responsible for managing these activities, alongside institutions with which the company may partner in the future. As a result, it aims to provide returns to investors with the highest possible security.

However, their work to save the Amazon and showcase its importance (and the damage it has caused) to the world is the primary focus of the company. The objective is to create circular and regenerative systems, in an integrated way with the environment and society on the basis of symbolized hectares.

With the crypto and blockchain sectors booming, they are becoming a useful tool to have an additional positive impact on this region of the world. In fact, this is one of the only ways to help save it, as greedy companies continue to burn it down and cut it down, not caring about the damage they cause and only seeing the money behind. .

The Tupan Project and its coin will help lead the fight to a more financial battlefield, starting May 10, when the token sees its official launch.
















