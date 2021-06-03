The Environmental Protection Agency will organize listening sessions on the prevention of chemical accidents – Occupational health and safety

The Environmental Protection Agency will organize listening sessions on the prevention of chemical accidents

OSHA is expected to participate in the two sessions scheduled for June and July.

OSHA will participate in mid-June and early July in virtual listening sessions hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to a Press release, the objectives of the sessions are to “solicit feedback from stakeholders on regulatory revisions to the EPA’s risk management program since 2017 and address emerging priorities,” as outlined in Executive Decree 13990: Protect public health and the environment and restore science to face the climate crisis. OSHA will receive feedback on its Process security management standard to continue to coordinate with the EPA. This standard contains workplace safety requirements for the management of processes using highly hazardous chemicals.

Sessions will be held June 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT and July 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT and open to the public. You can pre-register here. OSHA encourages the submission of comments before July 15th. Visit the Federal Register Notice for more information.

Click on here to learn more about the OSHA Process Safety Management Standard. Click on here for more information on RMP regulations.