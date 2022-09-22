The Constitution prevents Charles from becoming Britain’s ‘green’ king
LONDON (AP) — On a blustery day in November last year, Britain’s future king stood before world leaders to issue a rallying cry asking them “to act diligently and decisively.” to confront a common enemy.
The bugle call – in the vast, windowless hall of a Glasgow convention center at the opening of the UN climate conference – concerned an issue dear to the heart of Prince Charles at the time.
Related posts:
- Five Point Holdings, LLC Class A (FPH) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
- Saudi Arabia announces more than 100 plans for cash-strapped Pak during Imran visit: the Tribune India
- Environment Minister Ricardo Salles tackles the “ Amazonian paradox ”
- Flotek Announces First Quarter 2021 Results | Texas News
Comments are closed.