The city receives a significant financial boost to work to support the most vulnerable in the community

Posted on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

LEICESTER is set to receive more than £ 2.6million for a new council-led program to support some of the city’s most disadvantaged adults.

Leicester is one of 15 local partnerships across the country to have successfully submitted to the government’s Changing Future Program for a three-year project to change and improve the systems and support available to some of the world’s most people. vulnerable in our community. In total, Leicester’s Changing Futures project will receive £ 2,619,664.

The Changing Futures program is a £ 64million joint initiative of the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK . The fund allows local organizations to work in partnership to better support those who experience multiple disadvantages, including homelessness, substance abuse, mental health issues and contact with the criminal justice system.

In Leicester, the funding will fund a new multi-agency team that will provide intensive and expert support to those who need it most, while developing priority pathways to existing services so that individuals can get the right support at the right time. .

The team will include workers with lived experience to ensure that services are designed and delivered to encourage sustained engagement.

City Deputy Mayor Cllr Piara Singh Clair said, “With funding from the government and the National Lottery Community Fund, this new program will allow us to deliver a program to support some of our city’s most vulnerable people.

“This will improve the wide range of support already available in the city. The new priority pathways will help ensure that people facing a difficult and often ingrained mix of problems and disadvantages are supported by a personalized program that aims to help them stabilize and improve their lives and change their futures for the better.

“I would like to congratulate the team behind this successful application. It will make a real difference in people’s lives and build on the work of our Street Lifestyles Task Force, Homeless Teams and amazing local charities who have all done an amazing job during exceptionally difficult times.

John Leach, Director of Neighborhood and Environmental Services at Leicester City Council, said: “The local partnership behind this successful offering is truly multi-agency involving City Council, the voluntary sector, health and the police.

“The reality is that as agencies we all come across individuals facing the kind of multiple disadvantages that this project aims to achieve. This much-needed funding will allow us to grow and transform our approach by providing support focused on an individual’s lived experience to help people change their futures for the better.

The Leicester Changing Futures program will start this summer and will be part of a national program.