Thames Water legal costs soar to over £50m in 2022

Thames Water legal costs soared to more than £50m in 2022 amid public outcry over sewage pollution.

Britain’s biggest water company set aside £53million in environment-related provisions last year, more than double the previous year’s £22.9million, according to documents filed by the company. UK water companies have faced public fury over the dumping of raw sewage into UK waterways.

Outcry: Britain’s biggest water firm set aside £53m in environment-related provisions last year, more than double the year’s £22.9m former

Water companies in England dumped waste into rivers more than 400,000 times in 2020, according to the Environment Agency last year.

Thames Water is under investigation by regulator Ofwat and the Environment Agency over pollution failures and sewer overflow.

The company said in its latest report: ‘We have come under scrutiny for our ability to demonstrate compliance with…regulations relating to sewage treatment works.’

Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley received £2million in 2022, including an annual bonus of £496,000.