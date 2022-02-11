Taxpayers can contribute to the State Forest Fund again this year

STAFF REPORT

The South Carolina Forestry Commission encourages residents to make a charitable contribution to the SC State Forests Fund on their tax returns, according to a commission statement. Taxpayers have the option to support the five state forests – Harbison, Manchester, Poe Creek, Sand Hills and Wee Tee – by making a contribution on their state tax returns using Form I-330.

The South Carolina State Forest System receives no state funding and relies solely on timber revenue, pine straw sales, and recreation permit revenue for its operating funds.

“We are completely self-sustaining, so any money we receive from the levy program goes directly back to these forests and facilities,” Russell Hubright, SCFC’s chief forest officer, said in the statement.

The State Forest Fund levy program has raised more than $183,000 in the 11 years since its inception, and all of the money has been used to make improvements and repairs that directly benefit visitors and enhance their experience on state forest lands. Your support helps state forests fulfill their mission to be healthy and productive forest ecosystems, improving the quality of life for South Carolina residents through the environmental, educational, economic, and recreational benefits of active forest management.

Not only do state forests sustain themselves, they also provide funding to school systems in the counties that host them, giving more than $968,875 to school districts in 11 counties last year alone.













How to donate to the SC State Forests Fund:

1. Enter the amount of your gift on line 28 of your personal income tax form, Form SC 1040.

2. Then enter the amount of your donation on line 15 of the SC I-330 tax form, then again on line 19.

3. Attach the SC I-330 tax form to your tax return or give it to your tax preparer.