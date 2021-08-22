Sunday August 22 – Twin Cities

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CPAs and Mahoney Consultants, St. Paul, announced the launch of Mahoney Development Services, at the service of real estate developers; Principal consultant Andrew Hugues will run the business. … Ideal savings fund, Woodbury, announced the hiring of Jake asmussen as associate vice president of consumer loans and Todd arnhold as Associate Vice President of Network Services, and the promotion of Jane hennen to VP of Marketing to Database Marketing Specialist.

HEALTH CARE

Allina Health‘s Abbott Northwestern, Mercy and United hospitals were ranked first, second (tied) and fourth, respectively, in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan areas in the American News and World Report 2021-22 ranking of the best hospitals. Abbott Northwestern was ranked first in the Twin Cities and second in all of Minnesota for the ninth consecutive year. Allina Health is a Minneapolis-based hospital and clinic operator.

HONORS

Wixon Jewelers, Bloomington, announced that the National Jewelers Hall of Fame has selected owners Dan and Hope Wixon as inductees in the 2021 Retail Hall of Fame. … Minneapolis Business Mentors, an organization supporting entrepreneurs and emerging small businesses, announced the establishment of the Loren Herbst Memorial Award for Small Business as a way to recognize promising new businesses; Herbst, who died of COVID in November at the age of 84, was a bank executive in Northwest / Midland and member of the board of directors of the former Bethesda Hospital.

LAW

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that its Trusts & Estates group was classified in Category 1 in private wealth law in Minnesota and North Dakota in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2021 editing.

MANUFACTURING

SPA SPA, a manufacturer of high-pressure cleaning accessories for businesses, headquartered in Italy, has announced the planned opening of an office in Bloomington, the company’s first site in the United States, which will serve as a head office in North America. … TSI inc., a Shoreview-based manufacturer of environmental monitors and control systems for businesses, announced that its Q-Trak XP indoor air quality monitor has won the award in the Indoor Air Quality category of Health and security at work Magazine’s new product of the year 2021 contest.

MARKETING

Haberman, a Minneapolis agency serving health, wellness, food and agriculture organizations, announced the hiring of Robin tyler rooney lead its account management team.

NON-PROFIT

The Hamline Midway Coalition, a St. Paul-based community advisory and advocacy organization, announced that Sarah O’Brien was appointed general manager of St. Paul District Council 11. … The Maslon law firm, Minneapolis, announced that Of Counsel Attorney Howard Tarkow was elected to the board of directors of MAZON: a Jewish response to hunger, an international organization that fights to end hunger among people of all faiths and origins in the United States and Israel.

ORGANIZATIONS

Based in Eagan Minnesota Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation announced that Bukata hayes was appointed chairman of the board of directors. Hayes is vice president of health insurer Blue Cross of racial equity and health and joined the Foundation board in 2015.… The Scottsdale Institute, a Maple Grove-based executive support organization and healthcare systems consultant, announced the promotion of Janet Guptill from chief executive officer to chairman and chief executive officer.

IMMOVABLE

Compass Inc., a provider of cloud-based support technology to the real estate industry, announced its expansion into Minnesota with the signing of John C. Adams and John F. Adams of John Adams Real Estate, Wayzata; Mike Steadman and Holly connaker of The Steadman team, and Andrew Spilseth and T. Cody Turnquist of Turnquist Spilseth Group, Wayzata.

SERVICES

bramble, a Minneapolis-based organic baby food producer available to consumers through a subscription service, owned and operated by a longtime employee of the restaurant industry Lilian Carroll, announced the launch of its activity on August 18. … CH Robinson, an international provider of trucking, shipping and freight logistics services to businesses based in Eden Prairie, announced that Arun Rajan will join the company as a product manager effective September 1.

TECHNOLOGY

Cloud cover, a provider of intelligence-based automated cybersecurity platforms for businesses, based in Burnsville, announced it has appointed Jimmie lee, former head of security applications at Facebook, and Pierre Lacey, executive chairman of Cervus Equipment Corp., to its board of directors.

EMAIL ARTICLES to [email protected]