Sultanate celebrates Environment Day in Oman | Oman weather

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman celebrated “Oman Environment Day”, which falls on January 8 each year, as part of its commitment to participate in global efforts to conserve environmental resources.

Over the past two years, Sultan Qaboos University, represented by the Center for Environmental Studies and Research, has been able to provide innovative financing projects related to the means of climate change adaptation and mitigation of the United Nations Green Climate Fund.

Professor Yassin bin Abdul Rahman Al Sharabi, Director of the Center, said: “Sultan Qaboos University has contributed, for over three decades, to providing innovative knowledge and skills to address the challenges of sustainable development in society, and to increase public awareness of the importance of nature conservation and provide the scientific basis for decision making. Informed to preserve the components of the Omani environment. “

On the most important research projects carried out by the Center in recent years and the role of this research at university and community levels, Al-Sharabi said: “The Center for Environmental Studies and Research has attracted, during from 2017-2021, many consultants funded by international and national institutions, including: The Preparedness Project Climate change funded by the United Nations Green Climate Fund, the Interactive Environmental Atlas and Oman Bird Database project funded by the Diwan of Royal Court, the Urban Development and Comprehensive Draft transport plan funded by the former Supreme Planning Council and the draft national strategy for adaptation and mitigation of climate change: 2020 – 2040 funded by the Authority of civil aviation and the research chair of the Public Establishment for Industrial Zones – Madayn. “

Professor Al-Sharabi discussed future plans and projects that have received Green Climate Fund approvals. The first project concerns the development of a national adaptation plan to counter the negative effects of climate change. This project aims to improve the implementation of adaptation components in the National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation of Climate Change 2020-2040. By integrating adaptation into Oman’s development planning, creating low-carbon and climate-resilient priorities, projects and transition pathways, the national adaptation plan will also build a national system to develop climate projects that will help Oman to mobilize national funds (public and private) access to climate finance from international funds; Set up flexible and climate resistant tracks.

He said the second project is to prepare a strategy for the development of sustainable and low-carbon transport in the Sultanate of Oman. The complex characteristics and interrelationships of the transport sectors in the Sultanate with the rest of the economic sectors require a paradigm shift and an innovative strategy to achieve higher results and impacts for sustainable and low carbon transport.

The objective of the Sultanate of Oman through the implementation of this project is to develop a national strategy that defines the structure and action plans with practical policies to ensure a smooth transition to sustainable and carbon-free transport. , and the sustainable and low-carbon transport strategy. to be developed with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and financed by the Green Climate Fund is an essential element of the government’s efforts to address energy efficiency and its conservation, as defined in the Sultanate’s national program with the Green Climate Fund and Oman 2040 Vision