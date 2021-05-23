State Youth Environmental Program Rewards Groups for Stewardship of Natural Resources | Energy and environment
A youth program sponsored by West Virginia environmental regulators will award nearly $ 15,000 in cash to groups across the state for their conservation efforts.
Member groups of the West Virginia Youth Environmental Program include 4-H clubs, Boy Scout troops, schools and other youth organizations, which carry out projects such as monitoring and cleaning up streams, recycling campaigns and environmental education.
Groups in the Youth Environmental Program have worked more than 20,000 hours in the past year to recycle more than 13,000 pounds of aluminum, 39,000 pounds of plastic, 51,000 pounds of steel and 49,000 pounds of paper, according to the Department. of West Virginia Environmental Protection, which sponsors the program. .
The groups also planted 1,034 trees, over 1,500 flowers, and cleared nearly 75 miles of roads in addition to community areas and streams. They also collected 255 bags of garbage.
“Despite the many challenges they faced as a result of the pandemic, youth groups across the state were able to complete projects that have made their communities and West Virginia a better place to live.” , said Annette Hoskins, director of the youth environmental program, in a press release.
Program winners are generally recognized on Youth Environment Day at North Bend State Park. But this year’s event, scheduled for May 15, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[W]We certainly look forward to next year when we can all be together again at North Bend State Park, ”Hoskins said.
The following individuals and groups received awards:
- Rick Vecellio Memorial Scholarship – Lilly Claire Bias, Scott High School, County Boone
- First Place in Bear Category – Girl Scout Troop 4988, Roane County
- Bear Category Second Place – Valley Livestock 4-H Club, Randolph County
- Third Place Bear Category – Leon Luckies 4-H Club, Mason County
- Cardinal Art Poster Award – Luke Thomas, Leon Luckies 4-H Club, Mason County
- Cardinal Art Poster Award – Raven Hershman, Sandy Pals 4-H Club, Preston County
- District 1 Coordinator Award – Sandy Pals 4-H Club, Preston County
- District 2 Coordinator Award – Cub Scout 32 Pack, Mineral County
- District 3 Coordinator Award – Tacy Stickers 4-H Club, Barbour County
- District 4 Coordinator Award – Hinton Helping Hands, Summers County
- District 5 Coordinator Award – Bridge Creek Bandits 4-H Club, Putnam County
- District 6 Coordinator Award – Lubeck Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Wood County
- DuPont Plastic Recycling Award – First Place – Sistersville Nature Seekers 4-H Club, Tyler County
- DuPont Plastic Recycling Award, Second Place – Clover Stems, Putnam County
- Environmental Excellence Award – North Fork 4-H, Pendleton County
- Environmental Education Award – Meadow Bridge Clovers, Fayette County
- Go-Mart Energy Essay Award – Ava Prior, Girl Scout Troop 1895, Fayette County
- Go-Mart Energy Trial Price – JD Croucher, The Croucher Family, Hampshire County
- Governor’s Beautification Award – First Place – Wyoming East High School, Wyoming County
- Second Place Governor’s Beautification Award – Haer Bears 4-H Club, Mason County
- Governor’s Beautification Award, Third Place – Schultz Ridge Runners 4-H Club, County Pleasants
- Keep West Virginia Beautiful Award – Frametown Girl Scout Troop 38217, Braxton County
- Keep West Virginia Beautiful Award – Girl Scout Troop 4988, County Roane
- Litter Control Awards First Place – Girl Scout Troop 1895, Fayette County
- Litter Control Awards Second Place – Hill Billie 4-H Club, Mason County
- Litter Control Awards Third Place – Sandy Pals 4-H Club, Preston County
- Maple Prize – Malden Makes a Change, Kanawha County
- Mountain Laurel Category Award, First Place – Midway Getters 4-H Club, Preston County
- Mountain Laurel Second Place Prize – Belleville 4-H Club, Wood County
- Mountain Laurel Category Award Third Place – Girl Scout Troop 1895, Fayette County
- Mountain State Award of Excellence Category Award – Highland School Hawks Conservation Club, Ritchie County
- REAP Adopt-A-Spot Award – Frametown Girl Scout Troop 38217, Braxton County
- REAP Recycling Powerpoint Award – Wyoming East High School, Wyoming County
- Recycling Award, First Place – Letart Pioneers 4-H Club, Mason County
- Second Place Recycling Prize – Busy 4 Club 4-H, Mason County
- Recycling Award Third Place – Sand Hill Explorers 4-H Club, Wood County
- Recycling Education and Awareness Award – First Place – New Haven Elementary, Mason County
- Second Place Recycling Education & Awareness Award – Winfield Scotts 4-H Club & Cloverbuds, Putnam County
- First Prize in the Rhododendron Category – The Croucher Family, Hampshire County
- Rhododendron Category Award Second Place – Point Pleasant Jr. Sr. High School, Mason County
- Rhododendron Category Award Third Place – Mountaineers 4-H Club, Mason County
- Rick Vecellio Memorial Poster Award – Emmalea Warden, Haer Bears, Mason County
- Rick Vecellio Memorial Art Poster Award – Emily Carothers, Meadow Bridge Clovers, Fayette County
- Rick Vecellio Memorial Art Poster Award – Kameron Hart, Little Pioneers, Mason County
- Rick Vecellio Memorial Art Poster Award – Jaidyn Patrick, Roadrunners 4-H, County Mason
- Rick Vecellio Memorial Art Poster Award – Malea Bechtle, Mountaineers 4-H, Mason County
- Save Our Streams Award – Harper Girls, Kanawha County
- Streams & Trails Awards – First Place – Morristown Mountaineers 4-H Club, County Wirt
- Streams & Trails Prize Second Place – Boy Scout Troop 32, Hampshire County
- Sustainable Forestry Poster Award – Gweneth Ashman, Girl Scout Troop 4988, Roane County
- Watershed Protection Award – Harper Girls, Kanawha County
- West Virginia State Parks Superintendents’ Association Awards First Place – Meadow Bridge Boy Scout Troop 31897, Fayette County
- West Virginia State Parks Superintendents’ Association Awards Second Place – Haer Bears 4-H Club, Mason County
- Wildlife Management Award – Cow Creek Hi-Strivers 4-H Club, Putnam County
- Youth Environmental Hall of Fame Award – Hunter Hershman, Sandy Pals 4-H Club, Preston County
- Youth Environmental Hall of Fame Award – Kelsey Butcher, Frametown Girl Scout Troop 38217, Braxton County