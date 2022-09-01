South Dayton gets $3.2 million for drinking water | News, Sports, Jobs

South Dayton receives millions of dollars in grants and loans from New York to solve its water problems.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewage infrastructure projects that are essential to protecting public health and the environment. Previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.

South Dayton, Cattaraugus County, received $1,401,900 in interest-free, short-term financing and a $1,823,100 State Drinking Water Revolving Fund grant for well source improvements , improving groundwater treatment, rehabilitating treatment reservoirs, replacing approximately 4,200 feet of distribution pipes and replacing approximately 250 water meters.

They were the only local community to receive funding. Other municipalities that received funds included the Villages of Philadelphia, Vernon, Lowville, the City of Kingston, and Nassau and Suffolk Counties,

On June 23, the Village of South Dayton announced on its Facebook page that it was asking residents and businesses to restrict water use due to reduced production from existing wells.

On August 7, South Dayton had a major water leak on August 7 which was fixed that day, but the village said June water restrictions were still in place.

“In far too many communities, critical water infrastructure has fallen into disrepair, but here in New York, we are taking action to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This $232 million investment in infrastructure for wastewater treatment and public water supply systems will help our local government partners make substantial investments to improve water infrastructure and strengthen the community. state’s commitment to improving water quality now and in the future – creating a New York for generations to come.

The financial assistance approved by the board includes short-term funding and previously announced grants that will provide capital to local governments to help get critical projects off the ground. Council also approved various long-term financing conversions that provide interest relief for completed projects and help reduce municipal debt.

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said: “Clean water and clean water infrastructure projects can be daunting financial undertakings for New York State communities large and small, but are so critical to the health and safety of New Yorkers. EFC is pleased that the low-cost financing and grants approved by the EFC Board of Directors today will help seven local governments to cost-effectively build projects that will protect water quality for years to come. EFC thanks Governor Hochul for her leadership in New York’s unprecedented support to help communities improve water quality, as evidenced by her recent announcement of the availability of $225 million in state grants. for water. EFC encourages local governments to take advantage of this funding opportunity and submit applications to EFC by the September 9 deadline.

Basil Seggos, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Chairman of the EFC Board of Directors, said: “Upgrades to New York’s aging water infrastructure are critical to improving water quality, improving habitat, and allowing our communities to thrive. The funding and funding announced by Governor Hochul today is critical to advancing projects, like DEC’s partnership with Nassau County on the critical Bay Park Transportation Project, so they can provide benefits to term that protect coastal communities, prevent water pollution and ensure clean consumption. the water.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said: “Governor Hochul understands that a significant investment in water infrastructure is necessary to ensure a clean environment and protect the public health of all residents for many years to come. The State Department of Health continues to work closely with the Environmental Facilities Corporation and the Department of Environmental Conservation to provide guidance and assistance to local agencies to ensure sustainable compliance with standards of New York State on water.

State Department Secretary Robert J. Rodriguez said: “Governor Hochul recognizes that strategic infrastructure investments like these provide the foundation for long-term, sustainable community health and vibrancy. These investments in water and sewer infrastructure will pay dividends for generations by protecting public health, supporting community development and promoting economic prosperity.







