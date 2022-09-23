Settlement Leads to Actions and Penalty for Massachusetts Site — Environmental Protection

Settlement leads to action and penalty for Massachusetts site

The EPA alleged violations of standards relating to the management of hazardous waste.

A settlement between a Massachusetts site and the EPA resulted in corrective action by the company and a fine of more than $120,000.

According to a press release, the agency alleged that the standards had been violated by Siemens Industry, Inc., doing business as Russelectric, a Siemens company, a Delaware company located in Hingham, Massachusetts, in particular the law on Resource Conservation and Recovery (RCRA), which allows the EPA to control “the generation, transportation, treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste” and a state law on hazardous waste management .











“Specifically, the company failed to meet the requirements necessary to operate as a ‘mass generator,'” the press release states, “including initial and retraining of employees, maintenance of a chemical release contingency plan and conducting weekly inspections.”

Failure to train employees or perform inspections can potentially lead to human and environmental harm.

As part of the settlement, the site will now hold training and inspections. Russelectric will also pay $121,546 in fines.