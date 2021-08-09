Senate budget resolution includes Home finance after Democrats urged

The budget reconciliation framework released by the Senate Democratic majority on Monday includes more than $ 200 billion for elements of energy and environmental policy, including funding for Home Office programs. Democrats feared they would be excluded.

Under the framework described Monday in a letter to Dear colleague, the Senate commission on energy and natural resources would receive the instruction of 198 billion dollars. This includes funding for a clean electricity payment program, as well as adding Interior Ministry programs to the framework.

The potential exclusion of Home programs from the framework had been a major bone of contention, with activists and Congress Democrats urging the Senate Majority Leader Chuck schumerChuck Schumer Addressing healthcare worker shortages that have exacerbated COVID-19 Lawmakers must also serve as community organizers In praise of Susan Collins’ persistent bipartisanship MORE (DN.Y.) to ensure these funds have been included in the framework.

In a letter Friday, 13 Democratic senators representing Western states called it “imperative” that the reconciliation process include key US Interior and Forest Service agendas.

“Without this funding, it will appear that the American West and the millions of people who live there have been abandoned at a time when the rest of the country sees generational investments in their future,” they wrote.

In a separate letter, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee wrote that “We cannot claim to take climate change seriously if our budget does not invest in Home Office programs aimed at improving it. mitigation and resilience “.

Separately, the framework includes $ 67 billion for the Environment and Public Works Committee, including funding for the Environmental Protection Agency’s research and climate programs, federal funding for energy efficient buildings, and a levy. for methane polluters to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also includes $ 726 billion for the health, education, work and pensions committee, including funding for a civilian climate body, which has been an important item on the agenda. environmentalists and the White House.

The resolution separately includes funding for climate-related transport initiatives, such as tax incentives for clean energy, manufacturing and transportation, under the aegis of finance from the Finance Committee.

The reconciliation process allows measures to pass 50-50 in the Senate by simple majority. The Senate entered into a separate bipartite infrastructure deal, which the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenate votes to end debate on infrastructure bill T Cuomo inquiry revisits workplace harassment Buttigieg: “We’re in the days, maybe the hours” after the bill is passed of infrastructure law PLUS (D-Calif.) Said the House would only deal with a reconciliation package.