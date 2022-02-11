Semi-Annual Unified Regulatory and Deregulatory Action Program: Planned Activities of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – Fall 2021 | Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, LLC

Download PDF

The Biden administration released the fall 2021 edition of the semi-annual:

Unified Program of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions (“Programme”)

Twice a year, federal agencies jointly produce a comprehensive report outlining regulations being developed or recently completed.

In particular, the Agenda identifies each regulatory action that the federal agency (in this case, the United States Environmental Protection Agency [“EPA”]) plans to work within the next 12 months.

Agenda entries are typically associated with one of five rule-making stages which include:

Pre-settlement stage

Proposed Rule Stage

Final Rule Stage

Long term actions

Completed actions

Each agenda entry typically provides a variety of information for Congress, interest groups, regulated entities, environmental organizations, and the general public. They use the Agenda to understand what rules the EPA plans to issue in the coming year. However, the Agenda does not create a legal obligation to adhere to timelines in publication or to limit regulatory activities to the items it encompasses.

The main laws referenced in the agenda include:

Clean Air Act

Clean Water Act

Superfunds

Emergency Planning and Community Right to Information Act

Federal Insecticides, Fungicides, and Rodenticides Act

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act

Safe Drinking Water Act

Toxic Substances Control Act

A copy of the Federal Register notice can be downloaded here.