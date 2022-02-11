Semi-Annual Unified Regulatory and Deregulatory Action Program: Planned Activities of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – Fall 2021 | Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, LLC
Download PDF
The Biden administration released the fall 2021 edition of the semi-annual:
Unified Program of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions (“Programme”)
Twice a year, federal agencies jointly produce a comprehensive report outlining regulations being developed or recently completed.
In particular, the Agenda identifies each regulatory action that the federal agency (in this case, the United States Environmental Protection Agency [“EPA”]) plans to work within the next 12 months.
Agenda entries are typically associated with one of five rule-making stages which include:
- Pre-settlement stage
- Proposed Rule Stage
- Final Rule Stage
- Long term actions
- Completed actions
Each agenda entry typically provides a variety of information for Congress, interest groups, regulated entities, environmental organizations, and the general public. They use the Agenda to understand what rules the EPA plans to issue in the coming year. However, the Agenda does not create a legal obligation to adhere to timelines in publication or to limit regulatory activities to the items it encompasses.
The main laws referenced in the agenda include:
- Clean Air Act
- Clean Water Act
- Superfunds
- Emergency Planning and Community Right to Information Act
- Federal Insecticides, Fungicides, and Rodenticides Act
- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
- Safe Drinking Water Act
- Toxic Substances Control Act
A copy of the Federal Register notice can be downloaded here.
Comments are closed.