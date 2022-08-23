Schulte Roth & Zabel File Supreme Court Amicus Brief in Discrimination Case

NEW YORK, August 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On behalf of the Tanenbaum Center for Interfaith Understanding (Tanenbaum), a pro bono team from Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) has filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court of United States in defense of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) on August 19, 2022.

Filed in support of state of colorado and other respondents, the brief is in response to a lawsuit brought by a graphic designer denying web design services to engaged LGBTQ+ couples based on the graphic designer’s religious beliefs. This petitioner alleges that CADA violates her First Amendment right to freedom of expression, claiming that its websites are artistic expression and that by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, CADA is inhibiting such expression.

As an organization dedicated to religious freedom, Tanenbaum argues that a successful petition declaring CADA unconstitutional would allow discrimination against individuals because of their religious beliefs or lack thereof.

“The best way to ensure strong and enduring protection of religious freedom is to preserve the government’s ability to implement anti-discrimination laws,” Tanenbaum’s CEO said. Mark Fowler. “In a misinterpretation of free speech precedent, the petitioner violates the CADA and seeks to open the door to unchecked discrimination and harm for years to come.”

“Schulte Roth & Zabel has a long and proud history of defending LGBTQ+ rights and is proud to partner with Tanenbaum in this critical defense of from colorado laws against discrimination,” said Robert Ward, litigation partner at Schulte Roth & Zabel. “Beyond the petitioner’s myopic interpretation of the First Amendment, she fails to recognize CADA’s compelling interest in promoting equality and equal access to public housing. We look forward to a vigorous defense and sustained protection of the many benefits CADA offers.”

As part of the company’s many pro bono initiatives, SRZ has long been an advocate for Tanenbaum, which promotes mutual respect with practical programs that bridge religious differences and combat prejudice in schools, workplaces, public places, health care facilities and areas of gun violence. conflict. SRZ previously filed an amicus brief on behalf of Tanenbaum in the Masterpiece Cake Shop case, which also argued for CADA when a bakery refused to serve same-sex couples.

The SRZ team behind the amicus brief was led by partner Robert Ward and includes Special Counsel for Pro Bono Initiatives Sara Solfanelli, Special Counsel Randall Adamsand associates John Schneider and Erika Simonson.

