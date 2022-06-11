Satellite Vu partners with Landmark to deliver vital climate change data to the UK land and property sector – Parabolic Arc

LONDON (Satellite Vu PR) – Seen by satellitethe British satellite company set to become the world’s thermometer from space, has partnered with Landmarks Information Group to provide vital climate data to the real estate market.

Under the partnership, Satellite Vu will provide data from its thermal infrared satellites to Landmark, a leading data provider to the UK land and property industry, for distribution to businesses as part of the global push to Net Zero. .

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report reaffirmed the global goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching Net Zero by 2050, serving as a call to action for governments and businesses around the world.

The collaboration between Satellite Vu and Landmark will see the joint development of geospatial information products for the UK property market relating to the thermal efficiency of buildings monitored by Satellite Vu’s thermal infrared satellites and aerial imagery.

This data will be distributed across Landmark’s network of customers to test, validate and market geospatial information products.

Satellite Seen Recently announcement a launch deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which will see the first of their constellation of heat-sensing satellites launched into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in early 2023.

Anthony Baker, CEO of Seen by satellitesaid:

“The urgency to act to reduce global carbon emissions increases every day, as the IPCC points out, and companies must therefore use all the resources at their disposal.

“We are delighted to have officially signed an agreement with Landmark to bring data from our thermal monitoring satellites to the real estate industry. The information provided by our satellites will allow investors, real estate developers and building owners to receive a regular assessment of the energy efficiency of their buildings, allowing them to measure, validate and improve energy efficiency Armed with this capability, companies can take concrete and independently verifiable steps to align their activities with national energy objectives and international.

Simon Brown, CEO of Landmarks Information Group said:

“Climate risks and environmental factors are playing an increasingly important role in future planning, purchasing and lending decisions. It is essential that as an industry we take steps to understand these risks, not only to make the housing market future-proof, but to ensure that we all contribute to achieving net zero.

Satellite Vu’s technology, combined with our property data and risk modeling expertise, will enable us to provide the industry with a more informed view of future risks to the UK property portfolio. These more accurate data sets will guide companies in their real estate investment decisions, mitigate risk and ultimately support our environmental ambitions.

About SatelliteVu

Founded to bring satellite technology to meet our global challenges. Satellite Vu will be able to monitor the temperature of any building on the planet in near real time using a new mid-wave infrared camera. These images provide valuable information on economic activity, energy efficiency and disaster response. Satellite Vu will effectively be the Earth’s thermometer from space.

Satellite Vu has raised a combined total of £20m through grants and venture capital led by Seraphim Space Investment Trust, including Lockheed Martin, Molten and A/O PropTech.

Partnering with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd to build the constellation of satellites and with SpaceX to launch the first satellite in early 2023, Satellite Vu brings the highest resolution thermal data to allow us to see the world like never before.