Sands Recognized in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, Funds Responsible Gaming Research

Operator Las Vegas Sands and its subsidiary Sands China, Ltd. won awards in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, the group announced last Thursday. Sands was the only US-based casino and gaming company included in the directory.

Las Vegas Sands received a silver class award, while Sands China received a bronze class award. The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook is a comprehensive annual publication on the state of corporate sustainability around the world.

The Yearbook compiles the top performers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual assessment of corporate sustainability practices. The CSA assesses more than 10,000 companies worldwide, says a press release.

Companies must be in the top 15% of their industry and achieve an S&P Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) score within 30% of the top performer in their industry in order to be listed in the directory.

Sands’ accolade in the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook is the latest in a series of accolades from reputational benchmarks measure environmental, social and governance performance, according to the casino and resort company.

Sands received a silver class award and Sands China, Ltd. received a bronze class award in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022. Sands was the only US-based casino and gaming company included in the 2022 Yearbook. Learn more at https://t.co/CW0B7zQNYs pic.twitter.com/CPwtILAOH7 — Las Vegas Sands (@LasVegasSands) February 17, 2022

In addition to being recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, the company recently earned its ninth designation on Fortune’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies”for the sixth consecutive year.

Additionally, Sands earned a spot on Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 list while in November 2021, it was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes (DJSI) for World and North America. It was the only US-based hospitality and gaming company recognized by both DJSI World and DJSI North America last year.

“Our inclusion in these prestigious credentials signifies the commitment and dedication we have for responsible business performance and supporting our people, our communities and the planet,” said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Sands.

According to the executive, Sands is driven “by continuous improvement,” and this continued recognition demonstrates that the company is “evolving and progressing” in addressing the ESG topics most important to its business and its stakeholders.

Responsible Gaming

Inclusion in the ESG framework is based on a donation earlier this month to continue responsible gaming research and education. Sands provided $300,000 in funding to the International Center for Responsible Gambling (ICRG) to this end, the company announced last Tuesday.

Donation supports non-profit organization’s ongoing research and education on gambling disorders and responsible gambling. For more than 25 years, the center has aimed to help individuals and families affected by gambling disorders “through top-notch research and evidence-based education programs,” according to a press release.

Sands is a longtime supporter of the ICRG, with past donations helping fund a range of projectsincluding the first research effort focused on training credit counselors to identify customers with gambling problems and offer support, as well as the first website designed to reduce problem gambling among students.

Sands continues its support for the International Center for Responsible Gambling with a new grant. Read the full story at https://t.co/eFRJhaAaMB pic.twitter.com/780puGtISE — Las Vegas Sands (@LasVegasSands) February 15, 2022

“Sands has been a major donor to the ICRG for nearly a decade,” ICRG President Arthur Paikowsky said last week.. “Their support has enabled the ICRG to build the field of research that will lead to effective treatment, prevention and responsible gambling.”

Sands’ ICRG support complements the company’s Sands Project Protect program, “a comprehensive global initiative” that provides guarantees for guests and team members by promoting responsible gaming practices, preventing financial crimes and providing measures to combat human trafficking.

“Sands Project Protect offers a world-leading responsible gambling program that aims to reduce gambling risks and improve social protections to help our customers make informed choices,” said Maria-Christina Annaloro, Director of Government Relations and responsible gaming at Sands. .

ESG Sands program

Sands’ global commitment to corporate responsibility encompasses a broad body of work based on three pillars, says the company. These fundamental columns are People, communities and the planet.

The People pillar motivates the company to be the employer and partner of choice in the regions where it operates creating a culture dedicated to supporting team members, guests, vendors and partners.

Meanwhile, the Sands Cares global community engagement program leads the Community pillar and guides the company’s efforts “to address pressing social issues,” says a press release. It also aims to build resilience and maximize the strengths of its regions as valuable tourist destinations.

Las Vegas Sands has again been named one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in Fortune’s annual list of the most respected and reputable companies. Sands’ 2022 appearance on the list is his sixth in a row and his ninth in the past decade. Learn more at https://t.co/nb2GUFsFzu pic.twitter.com/tFUfVkDVX5 — Las Vegas Sands (@LasVegasSands) February 4, 2022

Ultimately, the Planet pillar finds that Sands works “to ensure the long-term environmental health” of its regions. It is led by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which drives initiatives addressing low-carbon transition, water management, waste, plastics and packaging, and responsible sourcing.

The company reports on its goals, progress and achievements in these three pillar areas, as well as ethics and governance practices, in its annual Sands Environmental, Social and Governance Report ( ESG).