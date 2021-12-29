Samaritan Awards Social Responsibility Scholarships

The five Samaritan Health Services hospitals have awarded a total of $ 445,585 in social responsibility grants to local service organizations, which will be distributed in 2022.

Social Responsibility Grants are awarded in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Funding decisions are made by committees made up of employees and members of the board of directors of each hospital affiliated with Samaritan. Funded programs address the unmet needs of underserved populations and improve the overall health of the community.

“Many families and individuals living in our tri-county area struggle in their daily lives. Local nonprofit agencies offer a variety of useful resources and Samaritan is pleased to join these efforts by offering social responsibility grants to agencies that meet our requirements, ”said JoAnn Miller, Director of Samaritan of Community Health Promotions.

The Social Responsibility Grants are part of the larger Samaritan Community Benefits program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as medical screenings, training in health professions, health research and community health activities.

The largest grant of over $ 97,000 went to Newport-based Northwest Coastal Housing. The nonprofit that has served Lincoln County since 1991 remodeled a 42-room hotel in Lincoln City with funds from a turnkey project grant from the state of Oregon. This is the second year that Samaritan has supported the hotel project.

This will be the last year of the annual Samaritan grant distribution. Starting in 2023, Samaritan will distribute three-year grants.

“It will have a much bigger impact on the community,” Miller said. “The three-year grants will increase collaborations and improve overall health in the community. “

Community Benefit also encompasses the charitable care that Samaritan provides to low-income patients. To be eligible for Social Responsibility Grant funding, programs must:

• Focus on the unmet needs of underserved populations.

• Be located and provide services in Benton, Lincoln and / or Linn counties.

• Be collaborative, involving partnerships with the Samaritan or another local community

organizations.

• Address a social determinant of health.

• Focus on prevention, with an emphasis on improving health status in

community that includes equity, diversity and inclusion.

• Focus on a specific program or project within the agency or organization.

• Use quality indicators to measure progress, report results and share them

largely to attract more resources.

• Plan for self-sufficiency.

• Be fiscally responsible.

The following agencies received social responsibility grants for 2022:

Benton County



• ABC House.

• Benton County Drug Treatment Court.

• Benton County Habitat for Humanity.

• Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis.

• Center against Rape and Domestic Violence.

• Corvallis Visitor Center.

• Corvallis Environmental Center.

• Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.

• Grace Center for adult day services.

• Jackson Street Youth Services.

• Old Mill Center for children and families.

• Oregon Cascades Government Council – Meals on Wheels.

• Pathfinder Club.

• Guidance team from the Philomath school.

• Linn, Benton and Lincoln County Senior Corps.

• Corvallis Stone Soup, Inc.

• Vina Moïse Center.

Lincoln County

• Coastal Chain Food Bank.

• Lincoln County Food Share.

• Neighbors for children.

• Turnkey temporary housing services for Northwest Coastal Housing.

• Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments – Meals on Wheels.

• Linn, Benton and Lincoln County Senior Corps.

Linn County



• ABC House.

• Boys and Girls Club of Albany.

• Boys and Girls Club of Grand Santiam.

• Center against Rape and Domestic Violence.

• CASA of Linn Count, Inc.

• Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.

• Family tree relief nursery.

• Albany Fish

• Fish from Lebanon.

• Jackson Street Youth Services.

• Lebanon Basic services.

• Obria medical clinics / Center for alternatives to pregnancy.

• Old Mill Center for children and families.

• Oregon Cascades Government Council – Meals on Wheels.

• Linn, Benton and Lincoln County Senior Corps.

• Saint Vincent de Paul – Lebanon.

• Sweet Home and the farmers market in downtown Lebanon.

• Sweet Home emergency ministries.

• Sweet Home Pregnancy Care Center.

• Volunteer helpers.