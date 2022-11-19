Salem Receives Funding for a Wastewater Treatment Plant | News, Sports, Jobs

SALEM – The Salem Utilities Commission received a $221,094 grant from the Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia.

The grant will be used to pay for part of the cost of improvements to the first phase of the water treatment plant, the total cost of which is estimated at approximately $4.5 million. The rest of the funds will come from a loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Relief Fund. The city has already been approved and is set to receive the loan of up to $15,536,745.

The panel also discussed plans to install three SolarBees in the East Cold Run Reservoir and two in the Spring Valley Reservoir, noting that it awaits final review by Ohio EPA engineers, following that the project would be ready to go to tender.

It was also announced that the final phase three design improvement meeting was held on November 15 and the final package will be auctioned on November 30.

The cleaning of the Stewart Road reservoir by Liquid Engineering will be postponed until the spring as the company’s six certified dive crews have been reduced to one crew, according to an email received by Utilities Superintendent Don Weingart. In response, Commission Chairman Bob Hodgson instructed the department to seek out other companies in the area that could possibly perform the cleanup so that the city would have backup in case there were further delays.

Hodgson also announced that he had been advised by Robert Schreiner of Burgess and Niple that due to an error in the initial cost estimate for the East Cold Run Reservoir RIP-RAPS, the initial price estimate of about $500,000 had doubled.

The department received a grant from the Office of the Governor of Appalachia for approximately $236,000 for this project; however, the remainder of the cost will have to be paid from ministry funds.

The Authorization and Acceptance of Consent Decree between the City of Salem and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has completed its 30-day comment period, had no argument against the decree. As a result, the lawsuit against the city was officially concluded.









