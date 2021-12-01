Robert Downey Jr. revisits Iron Man role for environmental charity

Robert Downey Jr. revisits his iconic role as Iron Man to raise funds for his non-profit organization. Launching Marvel Studios in 2008 was no easy task, as President Kevin Feige and his team had to put the rest of their character catalog as collateral just to secure funding for Jon Favreau. Iron Man. The project itself was risky, but the stakes rose when Marvel picked Downey, an actor considered incredibly talented but plagued with a history of drug addiction and even a short stint in prison. Fortunately for everyone involved, things went exceptionally well, with Iron Man become both a critical and box office success, and officially launch the MCU.

After his debut, Downey’s Tony Stark became the main character in the MCU. The actor played the role 10 times during the Infinity Saga before concluding it in 2019 via Joe and Anthony Russo. Avengers: Endgame. While Iron Man’s story ended in tragedy as he sacrificed himself to secure the future of the universe without the threat of Thanos, there was poetry in the way his character was. finished, since Stark started out as a self-centered industrialist who didn’t care about anyone else. It’s been over two years since Iron Man officially left the MCU, but as the franchise works to move forward with Phase 4, we still miss his presence.

So when Downey shared a video of himself signing Iron Man posters on his Instagram account, fans were pleasantly surprised. The actor revisits his iconic role to raise funds for his nonprofit – Footprint Coalition. The actor said in the video that “With each signature, the planet becomes greener.” Check out the clip below:

Since leaving the Marvel Universe in 2019, Downey has distanced himself from the franchise. Instead, the actor focused on other efforts, including the creation of the Footprint Coalition, which aims to use cutting-edge technology for the good of the environment. He’s also landed a few projects outside of the superhero bubble with upcoming roles in Jamie Foxx. Weekend of the stars and that of Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer. That doesn’t mean, however, that Downey has totally evolved from his days as Iron Man. He joined his fellow Marvel Studios actors a few times, most notably during Joe and Anthony Russo’s election awareness campaign. Downey also recently sent MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson a congratulatory message for being the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.

Dubbed one of the top casting picks in comic book movies, Downey was brilliant as Iron Man. In fact, he was so good at the role that he became synonymous with the character. However, that’s not Downey’s only contribution to the MCU. Aside from his acting responsibilities, the actor was also a great leader for the stars of Marvel Studios. The other cast spoke about how he would be accommodating, especially to newcomers, making sure they feel comfortable. More recently, even his original Avenger colleague Jeremy Renner called him his mentor. With Iron Man Holding such a special place in the hearts of Marvel stars and fans, even a brief retaliation from Downey’s role like that of his recent post is a real pleasure to see.

