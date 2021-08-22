Road works in Boston, Seaview avenues unrelated to the Remington Woods development
BRIDGEPORT – After more than two decades, the city is moving forward with improvements to the intersection of Seaview and Boston avenues and Bond Street that were originally connected to a proposed office park at the neighboring Remington property Woods / Lake Success.
The public facilities department recently published an advertisement for the road works and is reviewing the responses of three contractors before awarding the bid.