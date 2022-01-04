Retired MSU biology professor Dr David Magrane dies

January 4, 2022

Born January 6, 1942 in Ottumwa, Iowa, to the late George and Pauline Magrane, he was married to Mary Magrane.

Magrane started his career at MSU in 1976 as an assistant professor. He was named Outstanding Professor at MSU in 1998 and was nominated for the Carnegie Outstanding National Teacher Award in 2000. In the same year he was appointed Chairman of the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at MSU, a post he held. held until his retirement in 2007. In 2008, MSU honored Magrane by naming the University’s molecular biology laboratory in his honor. The lab’s name has been championed by colleagues and former students who raised funds to name the lab.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Joe (Renee) Magrane of Tampa, Florida; Jennifer Boatwright of Lexington; Joanie (David) Blevins from Flat Rock, Michigan; and Julie (Drew) Muntz from Richmond. He is also survived by his grandchildren, a brother and several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Family Worship Center, 6020 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, followed by service at 5 p.m.