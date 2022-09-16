Research: Rating Action: Moody’s Affirms WellSky’s B3 CFR, Assigns B2 to $400M Term Loan Top-Up; stable outlook

New York, September 16, 2022 — Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has confirmed the ratings of Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp. (“WellSky”), including B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 senior senior secured instrument qualification. At the same time, Moody’s assigned a B2 rating to the additional $400 million non-fungible senior term loan. The outlook is stable.

The net proceeds from the additional term loan, along with $200 million in cash principal, will be used to fund the acquisition of a software provider for patient care transitions. Moody’s believes that this acquisition will moderately improve WellSky’s business profile by increasing its market share in the care coordination software market which WellSky entered in late 2020 by acquiring Careport. Overall, Moody’s expects the care coordination software market to continue to grow, driven by the need to reduce administrative costs and manage increasing regulatory emphasis on consistent treatment across settings. The ongoing consolidation of hospital systems will benefit scale providers and underscores the strategic merit of the acquisition.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR is limited by WellSky’s high leverage, modest size and acquisition appetite. The company’s aggressive financial policies in private equity are a key ESG consideration that weighs on the credit profile. Pro forma for the acquisition, Moody’s adjusted leverage excluding certain one-time costs is approximately 8.7x as of June 30, 2022. Moody’s expects leverage to improve to less than 8x over the next 18 months based on projected mid-single-digit revenue and profit. growth as well as the realization of cost synergies arising from the acquisition. The extended period of deleveraging below 8x means there is minimal flexibility to engage in any other debt-financed activity (eg, mergers and acquisitions or dividend payments). Additionally, with higher leverage and weaker credit protection measures, the company will have very little wiggle room to deal with any operational mishaps or integration overruns.

The rating is supported by WellSky’s highly recurring revenue base and historically strong organic growth. The company’s products are “sticky” because the software is critical once fully integrated into a healthcare provider’s operations, resulting in software maintenance and subscription retention rates above 90%. Stable revenue visibility, strong EBITDA margins and low capital expenditure allow WellSky to generate stable free cash flow. In addition, the company has interest rate hedges which provide some protection against rising interest rates and support stronger free cash flow generation. Moody’s expects free cash flow to debt to be in the 1.5% to 2% range over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody’s expects WellSky to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by a pro forma cash balance of approximately $80 million and an undrawn revolver of $110 million maturing in 2026. over the next 12 months, Moody’s expects the company to generate between $30 million and $40 million. of free cash flow. WellSky’s Revolver has a first lien net leverage commitment of 7.5x (as defined by the credit agreement) which is triggered at 35% Revolver usage. Moody’s expects WellSky to maintain a good cushion under this covenant for at least next year.

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that WellSky will reduce its leverage to below 8 times debt/EBITDA within 18 months of closing the acquisition and suspend all new M&A activity until the deleveraging has been achieved, with free cash flow on debt below 10% and good liquidity.

WellSky’s corporate governance risk is highly negative. Moody’s expects WellSky’s financial policies to be aggressive with respect to private equity, as exemplified by additional debt for acquisition and a history of debt-financed acquisitions that has led to leverage. increased. Financial policies expose creditors to high event risk, reduce financial flexibility, and increase vulnerability to customer spending cuts. Moody’s does not expect the company’s short-term capital allocation strategy to prioritize debt repayment. Social risks are moderately negative and include exposure to a complex and changing regulatory environment, cybersecurity and human capital risks. Environmental risks are neutral to low, consistent with the overall software industry.

FACTORS THAT MAY LEAD TO IMPROVEMENT OR DEGRADATION OF RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if WellSky’s leverage is kept below 6.5 times debt/EBITDA and free cash flow to debt is kept above 6%. The ratings could be lowered if operating performance falls short of expectations, or if another debt-financed acquisition prevents WellSky from reducing its leverage below 8x within 18 months of the acquisition closing. Lower liquidity and/or negative free cash flow could also lead to a downgrade.

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, WellSky is a provider of enterprise healthcare software and related services, primarily for post-acute settings. The company generated pro forma revenue of approximately $610 million in fiscal 2022 (ending June 30). WellSky is controlled by private equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners.

The main methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Otherwise, please see the Scoring Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

