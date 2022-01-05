Redwood Credit Union Receives ENERGY STAR Certification for its Santa Rosa Administrative Office

The RCU administrative office at 3033 Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa, California. Investing in green technologies and helping our communities to do the same is integral to what we do.

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has obtained ENERGY STAR certification from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for commercial buildings for its administrative office located at 3033 Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa, California.

To qualify for ENERGY STAR certification, a building must achieve an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher on the EPA 1 to 100 scale. RCU’s office in Santa Rosa scored 97, meaning the building meets strict energy performance standards and outperforms 97% of similar buildings nationwide.

ENERGY STAR certified buildings save energy, money and help protect the environment by generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions than typical buildings. Together, the 38,000 ENERGY STAR certified buildings have avoided more than 21.7 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

“RCU has worked hard over the past few years to reduce our energy footprint,” said Kimberly Williams, senior vice president of strategy, projects and corporate real estate. “Investing in green technologies and helping our communities to do the same is integral to what we do. “

RCU has for years invested in green technologies such as its more than 2,000 solar panels powering 61% of the Santa Rosa office. Their sustainability programs include loan discounts on qualified hybrid and fuel-efficient vehicles, solar loans, annual community shredders to safely dispose of sensitive documents, company-wide recycling and a green center. online at redwoodcu.org/vert.

Education on the use of environmentally friendly services is also a goal for the credit union. Members are encouraged to take advantage of paperless online and mobile banking, online bill payment and electronic statements, reducing branch visits and emissions. To date, 85% of RCU members use these technologies.

About Redwood Credit Union



Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and commercial banking services to consumers and businesses in North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers comprehensive financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, business and SBA loans, and more. Wealth management and investment services are offered through CUSO Financial Services LP, and Assurance and automatic purchase services are also offered by RCU Services Group (a wholly owned subsidiary of RCU). RCU has over $ 7 billion in assets and serves over 390,000 members with full service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.