Public meeting scheduled to discuss Pāhala wastewater treatment

Residents of the Pāhala area will have the chance to learn about the future of wastewater treatment for their community and provide their input at an upcoming public information meeting.

The County Department of Environmental Management will hold a public meeting regarding sewage treatment at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 at the Pāhala Community Center located at 96-1149 Kamani St.

Hawai’i County entered into an Administrative Consent Order with the Environmental Protection Agency on June 22, 2017, to shut down Pāhala’s existing large-capacity sumps and provide secondary sewage treatment to residents of the community.

In January 2021, Mayor Mitch Roth’s administration determined that the lagoon’s wastewater treatment system was excessively expensive, inefficient, disruptive, and ultimately unworkable. The county has sought EPA approval to take a new route and is gathering community feedback on its proposal.

Representatives from environmental management and other departments will be on hand to answer questions about ongoing efforts to update connections to homes currently connected to high-capacity sumps.