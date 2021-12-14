Public funds to finance projects in Dennison, Leesville Lake, Freeport

The State of Ohio has provided more than $ 5 million in grants under its new BUILDS Ohio Water Infrastructure Grant program to fund three projects in the Tuscarawas Valley.

The Village of Dennison will receive a grant of $ 443,300 to correct potential cross-connections between sanitary and storm sewer systems and replace the existing storm sewer system along Grant Street from Fourth Street to Stillwater Creek.

This grant and an additional $ 50,000 from the American Rescue Funds to Dennison will allow the village to revitalize Grant Street by completing storm sewer repairs, resurfacing the road, repairing sidewalks and installing new street lighting.

Mayor Greg DiDonato said it was a great Christmas present for the community.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District will receive a $ 1.55 million grant to construct a new 8,000 gallon per day wastewater treatment plant, two new pumping stations with penstocks and gravity collection to connect the building to the existing marina, washrooms and rental cabins as well as a new RV dump station in the North Fork area of ​​Leesville Lake.

Currently, on-site sanitary wastewater is collected in a number of holding tanks, which are periodically pumped out.

The project is currently under design and construction will not begin until the middle of next year.

Harrison County Council of Commissioners will receive a $ 3.2 million grant to build a 75,000 gallon per day extended aeration treatment plant and conventional gravity sewer collection system with a lift station in the village of Freeport.

The project will eliminate faulty on-site septic systems and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency violations for contamination and raw sewage to storm sewers throughout the village of Freeport.

This project will benefit 374 people.

Several years ago, the Ohio EPA received a verified complaint about the village, which has no facilities to properly treat sewage. Leaders in the region have been discussing the need for a sanitary sewer system for Freeport for more than a decade.

“We are very happy for the residents of Freeport,” said Commissioner Paul Coffland. “We continued to seek sources of funding and to alleviate the financial burden as much as possible.

“The Governor has been kind enough to provide this additional funding and we thank him, the House and the Senate. We applaud them for recognizing the needs of rural Ohio and understanding that it is important to our economy in its together.”

The $ 109 million in third-round funding from the Ohio BUILDS program will be used to support 101 drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects impacting 106 communities. In total, approximately $ 250 million in grants from the Ohio BUILDS go to 183 critical water infrastructure projects across the state.

The Ohio Water Infrastructure Grants Program BUILDS, announced by Governor Mike DeWine in October, was funded by the Ohio General Assembly under House Bill 168 with allocated funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.