Protect outside workers from tick bites

Appointments are open for the 12th Annual National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award, which recognizes the contributions of Environmental Services Departments (EVS) in healthcare settings across the United States.

Sponsored by UMF Corp., the award recognizes EVS staff as essential healthcare workers who have served on the front lines for more than a year in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the world enters the second year of the global pandemic, the National Hygiene Specialist Award for Excellence takes on even more importance,” said George Clarke, CEO of UMF. “We created the award to celebrate EVS workers who serve as the daily first line of defense in preventing the spread of nosocomial infections (HAIs). Over the past year, more than ever, they have risked their health and their lives to provide an essential service in hospitals, long-term care centers and other health care facilities as the world fights COVID-19.

EVS managers are encouraged to designate their staff for the price. The award recipient will receive an all expenses paid trip for two people, including airfare, to South Beach, Florida.

The deadline for appointments is July 31, 2021.





