Progressive New Jersey: The Garden State Continues Environmental Leadership By Adopting Forward-Looking Programs | (ACOEL) | American College of Environmental Lawyers

New Jersey has been a leader in solving the most important environmental issues of the day. Decades ago, for example, four years before the enactment of CERCLA, the state’s Spill Compensation and Control Act prohibited the illegal disposal of hazardous wastes, created a fund to enable the State to rehabilitate orphan sites and provided the legal tools to initiate enforcement actions. against parties responsible for the release of hazardous substances. Of particular significance at this time was the passage of the Environmental Cleanup Responsibility Act (ECRA), now called the Industrial Site Recovery Act (ISRA). Unique in the country at the time and today, ECRA / ISRA imposes an environmental investigation and, if necessary, a clean-up of certain industrial sites when they are transferred or ceased to operate. ECRA / ISRA has facilitated tens of thousands of remediation by private parties at sites large and small. And although officially created by Congress, a state agency administers the Pinelands National Reserve, the country’s first national reserve. Encompassing 1.1 million acres, or 22% of New Jersey’s land mass, the Pinelands contain the largest open space on the East Coast between Boston and Richmond. It is home to dozens of rare and endangered plant and animal species, as well as approximately 17 trillion gallons of groundwater available for future use.

Among the geographically smaller states, with only a modestly sized population and devoid of a large metropolitan area, New Jersey’s leadership in environmental protection can be seen as surprising. Yet the sources of the state’s environmental activism are obvious. New Jersey has a heritage of industrial sites, and their remediation enables brownfield redevelopment. The state is the most densely populated in the country and is on the verge of ‘building itself’, so it requires preserving as much open space as possible.

Recent developments show that New Jersey continues to play its pioneering role in protecting the environment. For example, earlier this year the state enacted a series of laws addressing the historic problem of lead contamination. The legislation requires periodic inspection and, if necessary, remediation of some older residential properties for lead, a toxin that neurologically affects thousands of children exposed to lead-based paint each year. The law also addresses lead pipes, which are a significant source of exposure to lead contamination, especially in older and largely low-income urban areas. It requires community public water systems to inventory and replace all lead service lines within ten years, becoming the first state to set a firm deadline for doing so.

The Garden State has also passed groundbreaking legislation to tackle environmental justice, a problem created by the confluence of contaminated industrial facilities and low-income neighborhoods. While the federal government and several other states have enacted various laws dealing with this topic, the New Jersey law is perhaps the most ambitious. The legislation promulgated in 2020 requires the completion of an environmental justice impact study to assess cumulative impacts on public health and the environment when the State examines applications for authorization for certain facilities proposed to be located in “crowded communities”, which are defined as having a high percentage of residents who are either minorities, have low income or have limited English proficiency. Proposed facilities requiring further consideration include gas-fired power plants, cogeneration and resource recovery facilities, large wastewater treatment plants, transfer stations, solid waste facilities, and incinerators. Significantly, operating permits can be denied or permit conditions imposed, if the analysis determines that the proposed facility will have a disproportionately negative impact, i.e., impose more cumulative stress. higher on public health and the environment than what exists in other communities.

New Jersey is also aggressively advancing in the development of alternative energy sources. Earlier this year, the Board of Public Utilities approved two more offshore wind projects, bringing the number of such installations to three. Collectively, these projects are expected to generate 3,800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than one million homes. According to the state’s energy master plan, which calls for 100% clean energy use by 2050, these three facilities represent half of the state’s offshore wind capacity that is expected to be operational from by 2035. New Jersey’s approved offshore wind projects together constitute the largest in the country to date.

Perhaps just as important, the state is helping develop a wind turbine manufacturing facility along the Delaware River in Camden. And earlier this month, the ground was dug on Wind Port, another large site on a man-made island in Delaware where the turbines will be assembled and shipped to other offshore wind projects. These innovative projects aim to make the state a hub for the country’s offshore wind industry.

Of course, New Jersey still faces significant environmental challenges. A recent study found that the state’s average temperature is warming faster than any other state: the state’s average temperature has risen by more than 2.5 degrees over the past century, while the average national was less than two degrees. Flooding from Hurricane Ida earlier this month claimed more lives in New Jersey than in any other state. And a recent report by the Army Corps of Engineers found that sea level is higher on the dear Jersey Shore – an area encompassing 3,500 linear miles – because the state’s coastline is “sinking” due to a geological “tipping” effect linked to the retreat of glaciers at another time in the history of the state, and due to the warming, and therefore the slowdown, of the Gulf Stream, which now allows more of water reaching the shore.

So, as far as New Jersey has accomplished, significant environmental challenges remain. And the most important of them – climate change – cannot be solved by New Jersey alone. Hoping the state can continue to lead the rest of America to sensible solutions before flooding replaces pollution as an environmental problem of our time.