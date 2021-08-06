PortMiami will be ready for shore power by fall 2023 – Cruise Industry News

Miami-Dade County, in partnership with Florida Power and Light Company (FPL), Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group, will be docked in PortMiami by fall 2023, according to a press release.

Cruise Terminal F, currently expanding for Carnival, and Cruise Terminal A, Royal Caribbean’s signature terminal in Miami, will be the first facility with dockside power capability in the port.

In February 2021, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava launched an initiative to bring dockside power to PortMiami in conjunction with major Miami-Dade County cruise partners. The goal is to make Miami Florida’s premier seaport and shore power to the southeastern United States.

Since then, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group have agreed to launch phase 1 of this program for connections to cruise terminals A and F. program.

Plans have already started to implement the program in phases. Phase 1 at Cruise Terminals A and F will transform port power levels from the electrical grid to cable management systems for heavy outlets and outlets on ships. This system requires each party to implement improvements to the power grid and power lines, the shore equipment at the jetty, and the shore-to-ship connection on the cruise ship. Additionally, PortMiami is working with other cruise partners to ensure their designated berths also have shore power connectivity as part of Phase 2.

“Our efforts to prepare dockside power at PortMiami are proceeding at full speed thanks to the incredible work of the team at PortMiami, FPL, and the commitment of Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Our goal is to continue to ensure PortMiami is a leader in sustainability and to shape a more resilient cruise industry that prioritizes protecting our environment. We are proud of this big step and look forward to working. with other cruise lines for the second phase of this project to make the Cruise Capital of the World more sustainable. “

“As a global leader in renewable energy and sustainability, FPL is pleased to partner with Miami-Dade County, PortMiami and our famous cruise partners to develop an innovative shore power solution that will reduce to both emissions switching to FPL’s clean energy and boosting modernization, ”said Eric Silagy, President and CEO of FPL. “Every day, we provide our customers with the best energy in the United States, energy that is not only clean and reliable, but also affordable. Now, we’re excited to bring these core values ​​to the cruise industry as we stand ready to make shore power a reality for PortMiami. “

“In keeping with our top priorities of compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our customers, employees and people in the communities we reach and serve, we are delighted to have been one of the first cruise lines to partner with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade County on the dockside power program at PortMiami, ”said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.“ With PortMiami being our busiest home port and our long-standing relationship with Miami-Dade and PortMiami, it makes sense to work together to bring this source of energy to the cruise capital of the world. “

“Connectivity to shore power allows us to reduce our emissions to near zero when we are connected to port,” said Richard Fain, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “In partnership with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade County, we are pleased to help bring this technology to our hometown, the cruise capital of the world, as part of our journey towards sustainability and our unique goal of being partners for the communities we visit and call home.