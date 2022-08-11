Politicians, energy experts, climate bill advocates

Placeholder while loading article actions

Congress is expected to pass a major bill on Friday that includes nearly $375 billion in spending related to fighting climate change. The bill, called the Cut Inflation Act, will inject money, grants and tax breaks into various sectors of the economy, all aimed at making green energy much cheaper. It is expected to reduce US carbon emissions by approximately 40% by 2030.

Here are some quotes from politicians, environmentalists and energy experts:

— “This legislation is a real game-changer. It will create jobs, reduce costs, increase US competitiveness, reduce air pollution. — Former Vice President Al Gore, who shared a Nobel Prize for his work on climate change.

— “I think the Inflation Reduction Act goes a long way to advancing environmental justice. This feature of the bill is quite an important objective. — Julius Redd, environmental lawyer at Beveridge & Diamond.

– “This will force Biden’s hand to move forward with oil and gas lease sales.” — Tina Van Bockern, an attorney at Holland & Hart who works with oil and gas clients.

— “We have never done anything so important at the federal level.” — Harrison Fell, professor specializing in energy policy at North Carolina State University.

– Bill “squanders billions of dollars in Green New Deal slush funds.” – House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, who represents Louisiana.

— “This law is important to the United States, but globally it is long overdue.” — said Niklas Hohne, co-founder of the New Climate Institute in Germany.

– “Rather than chasing fossils – especially coal – by regulating them to death, this will help chase them by making them less competitive.” — Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University.

— “Environmental justice communities seem once again to be placed in a precarious position of having to accept risky carbon capture and sequestration technologies, more pollution and unfair health ‘trade-offs’ in order to achieve environmental and climate benefits.” — Robert Bullard, professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University and member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

“The IRA imposes an $11.7 billion tax on crude oil and petroleum products. At a time when energy prices are at record highs, Congress should not add additional costs to US energy companies competing globally. – American Petroleum Institute and nearly 60 other energy industry associations in a letter to House leaders.

– “It’s not as big as I would like, but it’s also bigger than anything we’ve ever done.” – Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii who leads the Senate climate caucus.

— “More oil and gas leasing is totally incompatible with maintaining a habitable planet.” — Brett Hartl, director of government affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group.

“We had a hard time doing without sticks in this country. And so we go to carrots. And it may be slightly less economically efficient and lead to slightly higher costs for the economy and consumers. But honestly, it’s so important that we do this, and the benefits are still likely to so much outweigh the costs, that it’s still unquestionably the right thing to do. — Samantha Gross, director of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative at Brookings.

“Senate Democrats just voted to raise taxes on working families, kill West Virginia’s coal industry, and allow the IRS to spend more time poking around Main Street. In an era of record inflation, it is inexplicable for them to repeat the massive mistakes of overtaxing, overspending and overregulation that are already dragging us into a recession. — Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia.

“That’s not enough money to wean us off fossil fuels. And there’s no carbon tax that many liberals want, but at least it will be remembered as showing that in 2022 the United States was taking climate change seriously. — Douglas Brinkley, Rice University historian.