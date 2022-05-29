Policy Brief: National groups back Stitt’s budget vetoes | Race massacre

Taxes: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s demand for bigger tax cuts than those proposed by the legislature appears to be popular with some people in Washington.

The political arm of the Heritage Foundation and the Oklahoma office of Americans For Prosperity, among others, on Thursday welcomed Stitt’s veto of two tax relief measures approved by the Legislative Assembly and his call for a special session. to approve more drastic tax cuts.

“Oklahomans and their families don’t want their elected officials to approve flawed legislation so they have a talking point in the next election,” said Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson. “They want real relief from the problems they face at the gas pump, at the grocery store, or when trying to pay rent or buy their first home.”

“Oklahoma families are struggling to make ends meet and one-time California-style discounts aren’t the answer,” President John Tidwell told AFP. “People deserve lasting relief in the form of permanent income tax cuts for individuals and families.

People also read…

Of course, Stitt is also up for re-election, and his proposal to cut the state’s top tax rate and eliminate the state sales tax on groceries is a much bigger cut. than that of the House and the Senate.

And tax cuts – putting more money in circulation – are generally seen as an engine of inflation, not a solution.

But there’s no doubt Oklahomans are feeling the pinch of rapidly rising prices and would appreciate a few extra dollars. The 4.5% state tax on grocery sales has been a target — mostly of Democrats — for years as one of the most regressive taxes.

Budget writers, especially those who lived through the painful revenue declines of the 2010s, are loath to permanently cut taxes because Oklahoma’s constitution makes raising them so difficult.

Which, for some, is precisely the idea.

State GOP: Oklahoma City attorney AJ Ferate is the new chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

A longtime party insider, Ferate represents a major departure from the person he replaces, former state Rep. John Bennett.

Before resigning to join the free-for-all in the Republican primary for the 2nd congressional district, Bennett attacked the Republican establishment and attempted to censure American senses Jim Inhofe and James Lankford. He supports Jackson Lahmeyer in his main challenge at Lankford.

Ferete previously worked for the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association, served as pro bono state party counsel, and was involved in high-profile litigation.

NITBY: Project Ocean — the state’s effort to lure a multi-billion electric vehicle battery factory to Pryor’s MidAmerica industrial park — could infect Oklahoma with “woke” ideology and business practices, a statement warns. press release by nearly a dozen Oklahoma Republican lawmakers.

Some of those lawmakers, including Sen. Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and Rep. Wendi Stearman of Collinsville, hail from the surrounding area, but none represent the immediate Pryor area, giving the missive a “Not in their backyard” tone. .

Notably absent from the list is State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, one of the project’s most vocal skeptics and whose district includes MAIP.

Specifically, the 11 lawmakers complain that the company most cited as the subject of Project Ocean supports “environmental, social and governance policies.”

ESG, as it is commonly called, is a commitment, at least in theory, to policies that are seen as socially and environmentally responsible.

“If their position was to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation, are treated fairly in the workplace, that wouldn’t be an issue,” the press release said. “Unfortunately, they called for advocacy and activism specifically for the LGBTQ+ community.”

ESG is fairly common among big corporations, including Chesapeake Energy and Continental Resources in Oklahoma, and while conservatives oppose it most intensely, some liberals say it is mostly a sham to attract socially conscious investors.

Stitt and the Legislature have approved up to $698 million in incentives — but not, as the press release says, tax credits — for Project Ocean. Other state and local aid is expected to add several hundred million more dollars if the deal goes through.

Campaigns and elections: Friday is the deadline for new registrations to vote in the June 28 primary election.

Those who are unsure of their registration status or voting location should check with their county election commission or the OK Voters Portal on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

The 14 Republican candidates from the 2nd congressional district are scheduled to appear at an event June 20 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The pitch will be divided into two sections, with one group debating at 3:30 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by News on 6 and NonDoc.

The National Federation of Independent Business has endorsed US Senator James Lankford’s re-election bid.

Lankford’s main opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, tweeted “It’s time to arm teachers and bring prayer back to our public schools” after the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

Second congressional district candidate Josh Brecheen said he was endorsed by Carolyn Coburn, widow of the late U.S. Senator Tom Coburn. Brecheen was a field representative for Coburn.

Stitt and Lankford were guest speakers at Duncan’s annual fry, one of the biggest Republican rallies of the year.

US Senate candidate Alex Gray has said he will sponsor legislation to strike down recognized reservations due to the US Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

Under the dome: Stitt nominated former U.S. lawmaker and attorney Tim Downing to the state’s Civil Court of Appeals.

Downing is currently First Assistant to Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and previously served in the AG’s office under Scott Pruitt.

Stitt speaks Friday at the Conservative Summit of the West on the campus of Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado.

Veterans fared quite well in this year’s legislative session. Their retirement allowance and benefits were fully exempt from state income tax; the seven state-owned veterans centers were renamed veterans homes and their employees had access to education and training benefits; and provision was made for the proper burial of poor and destitute veterans.

—Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World