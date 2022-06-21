Platform.sh Secures $140M in Series D Funding to Help Enterprises Scale Their Website and App Fleets

Revaia, Digital + Partners and Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital are leading the round.

The investment will enable the leading enterprise-grade PaaS for websites and web applications to consolidate its market position in its key regions ( North America , Europe and Asia ) through expanding the team as well as accelerating product development both organically and inorganically.

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Platform.sh a unified and secure enterprise platform for building, running and scaling web applications, announced today that it has increased $140 million in Series D funding. The round was led by Munich-based Digital+The partners , San Francisco-based Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Paris-based Revaya alongside existing investors BGV, Eurazeo, Hiinov and Partech, all reinvesting.

The funds will allow Platform.sh to strengthen its leading position in Europethe United States and Asia, recruiting new employees worldwide to meet its expansion goals. Building on the successful acquisition of Blackfire in May 2021 which helped the company strengthen its offering in application performance management, Platform.sh intends to use a portion of the proceeds to fund future acquisitions to accelerate the rollout of its organic product.

Platform.sh has achieved worldwide success in removing the pain associated with building websites or web applications. Digital teams face a wide range of choices when building, deploying, and managing web applications, from selecting which system to use in the backend to deciding which framework and language to code in. To solve this complexity, Platform.sh offers enterprises an end-to-end solution. ultimate platform that helps build, host, and scale a fleet of websites and web applications while removing the need for IT and cloud operations.

Using Platform.sh, websites and web applications can be built by distributed development teams, including external agencies, in different languages ​​and using different frameworks, enabling seamless collaboration. Powerful automation dramatically improves productivity and drives massive savings on cloud-related expenses. Businesses of all sizes can also reduce their carbon emissions thanks to the unrivaled server density provided by Platform.sh, the company’s commitment to sustainable hosting leading it to enter the B Corp certification process. . As a result, Platform.sh’s responsible cloud platform and fleet management strategy has been adopted by leading organizations around the world such as Adobe Nestlé, but also for small digital teams like Gault and Millau , UNICEF , University of Missouri and much more.

Founded in 2015 and member of the FrenchTech 120 for the third consecutive year, Platform.sh currently employs 340 people in 36 countries and generates north of $40 million in annual recurring revenue. Its commitment to a 100% remote workforce has made it one of the hottest tech companies to work for. This funding round demonstrates the success of Platform.sh and the growing French tech ecosystem.

“When we launched Platform.sh, we wanted to create a very powerful cloud platform that simplifies the cloud experience for web developers, ensuring they spend time on development and zero time on cloud infrastructure” , said Fred Plais, CEO and co-founder of Platform.sh. “Our approach has quickly inspired global enterprises to manage thousands of websites and applications efficiently and securely to help them make informed, greener decisions when hosting web applications. This latest round of Funding will support us as we invest in acquiring third-party technologies and continue to innovate.”

“We are honored to partner with Platform.sh and support their mission to help enterprises implement automated cloud infrastructure, while reducing the environmental impact of their digital operations,” said Morgan KessousPartner at Revaia. “The company positions itself as a leader in the DevOps and PaaS markets, and unlocks tremendous value for its customers as it provides developers with a platform to deploy that is both safer and faster. We also share with the team from Platform.sh the belief that Green Hosting is the next frontier in cloud infrastructure, and we are very excited to support a company with the highest levels of ambition and ethics.”

“We’ve followed Platform.sh’s journey for several years and are thrilled to support Fred and his great team in becoming the global category leader for website fleet management,” said Julien MattesPartner at Digital+ The partners. “The war for developer talent and the growing complexity of DevOps tools is driving strong demand in the website infrastructure market. We feel a strong connection to the Platform.sh team, vision and values ​​to enable organizations to focus 100% on their time creating amazing experiences.”

“The website is at the heart of the brand and customer experience, and as such availability, cross-functional collaboration, and rapid iteration are table stakes,” said Pete ChungPartner at Morgan Stanley expansion capital. “Fred and the Platform.sh team have built the market-leading platform to tackle these issues head-on and we look forward to partnering with the company in its next phase of growth,”

Platform.sh was advised by KeyBanc Capital Markets, Gide and White & Case. The new investors were advised by White & Case.

About Platform.sh

Platform.sh is a unified, secure, enterprise-grade platform for building, running, and scaling web applications. Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Paris and San Francisco. Platform.sh employs 340 people in 36 countries and is available in Europe, United States and Asiathrough global partnerships with AWS, GCP, Azure and OVHcloud.

A member of the FrenchTech 120 and Gaia-X, Platform.sh was recently included in the FT1000 list of Europe’s fastest growing companies. Offering a 100% remote working environment, the company is certified “Great Place to Work” and counts prestigious brands such as Adobe Magento, Gap, Nestlé, Orange, The British Council, The Financial Times and Unicef ​​among its customers. .

https://platform.sh/

About Revaia

Based in the heart of Europewith our roots in two of the continent’s financial and technological powerhouses – Paris and Berlin – Revaia is pan-European at heart. We invest in growth-stage European companies with global ambitions and sustainable leadership. We are a young, complementary and diverse team with a background in entrepreneurship and private equity. We build bridges between growth and public markets. We are sparring partners for entrepreneurs working to transform our world for the better. Our team has already invested in companies that do just that, like Aircall, Algolia, Deepki, Epsor, Frontify, GetAccept, etc.

For more information, please visit: https://revaia.com/

About digital + The partners

Situated at Frankfurt, Munich and LondonDigital+ Partners is a leading technology growth equity investor focused on DACH and European technology companies with over $800 million assets under management. Digital+ Partners aims to help ambitious entrepreneurs build global technology leaders, providing strategic advice and long-term financial support to help them define and execute their growth plans. Digital+ Partners focuses exclusively on B2B technology companies and leverages a deep corporate network to help portfolio companies access new markets and form new partnerships. For more information, please visit: www.dplus.partners

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private equity platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets growth equity and credit investments in technology, healthcare, consumer, digital media and other high-growth sectors. For more than three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and made investments in more than 200 companies, leveraging Morgan Stanley’s global brand and network.



For more information about Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/expansioncapital.

