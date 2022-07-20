Pearl Jam cancels concert, Vedder’s throat damaged by environmental factors

Pearl Jam is forced to cancel its show tonight (July 20) in Vienna, Austria, as Eddie Vedder’s throat was damaged by environmental factors.

The band released the following statement regarding the cancellation:

“To anyone expecting a big Pearl Jam concert tonight in Vienna, so were we. However, due to the extreme circumstances of the last outdoor venue outside of Paris (heat, dust and smoke from the fires) , our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was damaged, he saw doctors and received treatment, but so far his vocal cords have not recovered.

This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved.

Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energy to attend….

As a group, we are deeply sorry and have been trying to find options to continue playing. And Ed wants to play. There are simply no gorges available at the moment…

So very, very deeply sorry.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Thank you for your understanding.”

Pearl Jam’s aforementioned Parisian show took place on July 17 and headlined at Lollapalooza Paris. Most of Europe experienced an extreme heat wave last week that sparked wildfires in France and Spain, according to The Washington Post.

Pearl Jam has three dates left on their European tour, with the next date set for July 22 in Prague, Czech Republic. At the time of publication, there is no indication that the band’s remaining tour dates will be affected.

We send our best wishes to Vedder for a speedy recovery.

Erica Banas is a rock/classic rock news blogger who knows the label well and is extraordinarily nice.