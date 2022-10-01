Part 2: Money Saving Tips for Your Home | News, Sports, Jobs

Adopt a few of these tips to find a little more money each month. Your home gives you so much: Security, pride and shelter. But, with all of this in play, there are plenty of expenses that are important, and some of them are just plain waste. Here’s how to save money each month without compromising the value of your home.

• Don’t Rinse Dishes — Two minutes of rinsing with the faucet on full power uses 5 gallons of water — the same amount efficient dishwashers use for an entire cycle. Shocking, right? And it’s an unnecessary step since most newer models are equipped to remove even the most stubborn food debris. Just be sure to clean the dishwasher trap regularly to keep your dishwasher running efficiently.

• Keep a pitcher of water in the fridge — You won’t have to waste time and money running the tap, waiting for it to cool down enough for a refreshing sip.

• Set a shower timer — The average American takes an eight-minute shower and uses about 17 gallons of water. It’s easy to linger, so set a timer for five minutes. Or try this more entertaining idea: schedule your shower to a song or podcast segment.

• Replace your old, water-hogging toilets — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that by replacing old, inefficient toilets with WaterSense-labeled models, the average family can reduce the water used for toilets by 20 to 60% — nearly 13,000 gallons of water savings per year.

• Close closet doors — Every closet and pantry may hold a paltry amount of square footage, but you’re still heating and cooling it. Add up all the storage space and you get the equivalent of a small room. Close the doors to keep the air conditioning out.

• Don’t turn the thermostat up or down too much — A common misconception is that a furnace works harder to warm the space to a comfortable temperature after the thermostat has been set, resulting in little or no savings, says Energy.gov. As your home drops below its normal temperature, it will lose energy to the surrounding environment more slowly. Avoid setting your thermostat to a colder than normal setting when you turn on your air conditioner. It won’t cool your home any faster and could lead to overcooling and unnecessary expense.

• Use fans year-round — Ceiling fans can reduce your cooling costs in the summer and even lower your heating bills in the winter — but only if used correctly. Flip the switch on the base to rotate the blades counterclockwise for a cooling effect or clockwise to help distribute heat in the winter. And in the warmer months, an attic or whole house fan can draw in warm air and help distribute cooler air so you can give the air conditioning a little break.

• Add insulation: By sealing air leaks and installing the right insulation in places like attics, crawl spaces and basements, homeowners can save an average of 15% on heating and cooling , or 11% of total energy costs, according to the EPA’s ENERGY STAR program. . For the typical owner, that translates to about $200 pocketed year after year.

• Use curtains as insulation — Another way to practice energy-efficient passive heating and cooling? Open the curtains on sunny windows in winter and close them in summer.

• Cool with a cross breeze — On a windy day, open a window on the side of your house that receives the breeze, then open another on the opposite side of the house. Make sure the window on the receiving side is a little less open than the one on the exhaust side to speed up the breeze. You can also use a fan if there is no breeze outside.

This content is copyright 2022 Ohio REALTORS. Learn more at: https://www.ohiorealtors.org/prez-column-35-money-saving-household-tips.

Marlin Palich is President of Stark Trumbull Area Realtors, which serves Trumbull, Stark and Carroll counties.







