Overnight Energy & Environment – Biden maintains rule on Trump-era aircraft emissions

Today we look at the Biden administration’s decision to retain Trump-era aircraft emissions standards, a finding by the EPA that two types of “forever chemicals” are more toxic than not previously thought and the offshore oil and gas rental sale of tomorrow.

EPA sticks to Trump-era aircraft standards

The Biden administration in a court case Monday night said it would uphold Trump-era regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed the case Monday as part of a multi-state lawsuit filed in the dying days of the Trump administration. In the lawsuit, the EPA said it would not begin a new rulemaking process for the rule, proposed in July 2020.

In a statement, the EPA defended the move and said it understands the need for further action to reduce aviation emissions.

“This is why the United States will push for ambitious new international CO2 standards in the next round of ICAO negotiations, why in September the Biden administration announced a series of actions to boost the development of sustainable aviation fuel, and why earlier this month, the Biden The US administration released the US aviation climate action plan at COP26, ”the statement read.

The agency added that it would explore other possible actions under the Clean Air Act, which is independent of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The Trump administration’s rule, which would implement ICAO standards, has been heavily criticized by conservationists, who note that it would do little to significantly reduce emissions of aviation. The agency itself wrote in 2020 that it “does not anticipate any emission reductions associated with the GHG regulations proposed today.”

“FOREVER CHEMICALS” MORE TOXIC THAN THOUGHT IN THE FOREFRONT: EPA

New draft reports from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have found that two “forever chemicals” are more toxic than previously thought, and that one is likely carcinogenic to humans.

The drafts revealed that the safe ingestion levels for the chemicals PFOA and PFOS are much lower than those the agency found in previous assessments.

The agency also found that PFOA is “probably” carcinogenic to humans. This is a step forward, as it has already been said that there is “suggestive” evidence that the substance can cause cancer.

PFOA and PFOS can be found in drinking water, as well as in other substances. PFOA has been used in non-stick cookware, flame retardants, and cosmetics. PFOS has been used in water and stain resistant products.

The latest findings are part of an effort by the EPA to regulate the substances, with the agency saying it will aim to complete drinking water limits for PFOA and PFOS in 2023.

Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs at the environmental task force, told The Hill that the stronger toxicity finding is a sign the agency will issue strict regulations.

“There is no turning back. The evidence is now overwhelming that PFAS is toxic at very low levels and that tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of Americans have dangerous levels of PFOA, especially in their drinking water, ”said Faber.

The interior prepares for the sale of the drilling lease

The Biden administration will hold its first sale of new oil and gas leases on Wednesday since implementing a now-reversed pause on lease sales earlier this year.

The sale will auction over 15,000 blocks in the Gulf of Mexico. The department is holding out in response to a court ruling ending its moratorium on leases after Republican-led states sued the administration over it.

Still, the sale is being pushed back by environmentalists and some Democrats, who argue that if the lease sale is to take place, it should do so under more stringent regulations.

House natural resources committee chair Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona) lamented what he described as “lax” environmental and safety standards under which leases would be operated.

But, he said, he would rather see the Biden administration shut down altogether while the department appeals the court ruling rather than just making a modified sale.

“I think that should be left on hold,” he told The Hill.

Asked for comment, Interior spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz declined to respond directly to criticism. But she noted in a statement that the government is appealing the court ruling and highlighted other efforts by the ministry to limit emissions from future lease sales.

“The department is complying with a US district court ruling on sale 257 while the government is appealing the decision. At the same time, Interior is conducting a more comprehensive analysis of the greenhouse gas impacts from potential oil and gas concession sales than ever before, ”said Schwartz.

She particularly highlighted the efforts of the Bureau of Land Management to take into account cumulative greenhouse gas emissions – or how those emissions will impact the country’s national emissions targets as a whole – and the use by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for updated emission models.

