Orion Group Holdings Completes Reconstruction of Commissioned Dredge ‘Lavaca’

Orion Marine Group christens new dredge Lavaca

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialist construction company, has completed a 15-month rebuild of the recently commissioned Lavaca dredge. Improvements have been made to the dredge’s scale, accommodations and operating systems to continue to provide exceptional dredging service to its customers and industry partners in the public and private sectors along the gulf coast. The Lavaca is expected to begin work in mid-November 2022 on a newly awarded contract for the Port of Corpus Christi and will assist with ongoing waterway maintenance, deepening and widening projects for years to come. along the entire Gulf Coast. The dredge’s design, including its modular quarters, walkways, access and exit points, ventilation, handrail and fender systems, was engineered specifically with an emphasis on safety. Improvements to the design of the crew accommodations reduced noise and vibration during dredging operations and allowed the crew to rest during their rest periods. The open-concept lever room allows the lever to monitor and control all dredge systems from a purpose-built control station with touch screens and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a 180-degree field of view . Tier III diesel-electric engines and electric winches are another step forward for the company in furthering its commitment to protecting the environment by preventing potential spills and reducing NOx emissions in our areas of operation. Orion’s commitment to safety and “target zero” is also instilled in our approved contractors and indirectly reflected in this project, as the project exceeded 65,000 man hours without any lost time or lost time incidents. recordable injury.

A photo accompanying this ad is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4abad09-88b6-46c1-98cc-acd135e450db

