Orange County Deputy Kelly Ernby dies at 46 – NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ernby, a political hopeful who ran for the State Assembly as a Republican, has died aged 46.

Ernby died on Sunday. The cause of death was not mentioned in a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. the Orange County Republican Party said Ernby died after a brief illness.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected death of Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ernby. pic.twitter.com/w0idy6sqbD – OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) January 3, 2022

The Orange County Register reported that Ernby died about a week after telling friends she had COVID-19.

“I lost a dear friend to complications from Covid”, Ben Chapman, president of the Republicans of the Grand Costa Mesa, said on twitter. “You have been just an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County.”

Ernby, a Huntington Beach resident, had served for more than a decade as an assistant district attorney, working primarily on environmental law and consumer protection cases, the registry said.

“Kelly was an incredibly dynamic and passionate lawyer who cared deeply about the work we do as prosecutors – and deeply about the community we all fight to protect,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Her enthusiasm was contagious and she invested every ounce of her enthusiasm in her work to save Orange County as part of our environmental protection team.”

Ernby ran to the assembly in 2020 as a “pro-business, pro-taxpayer, political outsider” who wanted to “bring conservative values ​​back to California.” After losing her main candidacy, she became active in local GOP politics, assuming leadership roles for the party’s constituency operations and voter registration committees.

“Kelly was an incredible patriot and leader of our party. She has spent her career fighting to give people a voice,” the OC Republican Party tweeted. “From the victims she protected as an assistant district attorney to the volunteers she worked with in the Republican Party, Kelly cared about people.”

The registry said Ernby frequently commented on Twitter about his opposition to the warrants for COVID-19 vaccines.

She was expected to run for public office again in 2022.

Ernby is survived by her husband, Axel.